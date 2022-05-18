Alex Eala assured of 2 more SEA Games bronzes

Alex Eala during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanaka Sports and Entertainment Center in Bac Ninh, Vietnam

HANOI – The medals continue to come for Alex Eala as she assured herself of two more bronzes in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here on Wednesday.

With the women's team event bronze already under her belt, the 16-year-old tennister got a sure podium finish in the women's singles and mixed doubles events with wins in the quarterfinals at the Hanaka Sports and Entertainment Center in Bac Ninh.

Against Jo Leen Saw of Malaysia, Eala dominated in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.

In mixed doubles, she and Treat Huey made light work of Laos' Sataporn Simmalavong and Phonephathep Philavong, 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Jed Olivarez won his men's singles match, 6-3, 6-3.

Eala's fellow rookie Jenaila Prulla, for her part, faltered against home bet and top seed Van Nguyen Chanelle, 1-6, 2-6.

As of writing, there are no other available results for the matches of the other Filipino bets.

Also to see action today are the mixed doubles pair of Nino Alcantara and Marian Capadocia, and Jeson Patrombon in men's singles.