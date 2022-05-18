^

Sports

Bata Reyes adds another bronze in SEA Games one-cushion carom

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 5:05pm
Bata Reyes adds another bronze in SEA Games one-cushion carom
Efren "Bata" Reyes competes in the semifinals of the men's one cushion carom in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here in Ha Dong Gymnasium on Wednesday
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI – Billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes added another Southeast Asian Games bronze medal to his collection after a third place finish here at the 31st SEA Asian Games in one-cushion carom on Wednesday.

Reyes, 67, ended his bid for a gold medal after he was stopped by home bet Tran Thanh Tu Nguyen in the semifinals, 55-100, at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

A good 40 years older than his opponent, the former nine-ball and eight-ball world champion, struggled to string points in his innings.

After a 5-0 start, Reyes would not be able to take back the lead anymore as Thanh would dictate the pace.

This is Reyes' fifth bronze in a row in SEA Games one-cushion carom.

Reyes competed as the oldest delegate in the biennial meet here.

Despite the loss, Vietnam was able to make Reyes feel right at home with a warm welcome.

Fans swarmed the billiards great in the venue.

BILLIARDS

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Chua, for his part, edged compatriot and US open champion Carlo Biado, 9-6, to give the Philippines a 1-2 finish in men's...
Sports
fbtw
Butler sizzles with 41 points as Heat sink Celtics in series opener

Butler sizzles with 41 points as Heat sink Celtics in series opener

7 hours ago
Jimmy Butler scored 41 points as the Miami Heat produced a devastating comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics, 118-107, in...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

By Euden Valdez | 7 hours ago
Now 41 years of age, Marestella is ready to pass on the baton but not without a remarkable fight. Last May 16, she jumped...
Sports
fbtw
'Pandesal Boys' test mettle in Singapore water polo tourney

'Pandesal Boys' test mettle in Singapore water polo tourney

By Waylon Galvez | 7 hours ago
For the first time in nearly three years, the Philippine water polo team gets to compete in an international tournament as...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas thrashes Singapore for 3-0 SEA Games start

Gilas thrashes Singapore for 3-0 SEA Games start

By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
In their third straight day in action, the Nationals hit the ground running with a quick 13-1 start.
Sports
fbtw
Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Chua, for his part, edged compatriot and US open champion Carlo Biado, 9-6, to give the Philippines a 1-2 finish in men's...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women reassert mastery over Thais for 2-0 SEA Games start

Gilas women reassert mastery over Thais for 2-0 SEA Games start

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
A rematch of the 2019 edition's gold medal match, Gilas took a wire-to-wire victory and led all game long.
Sports
fbtw
Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Taekwondo's Kurt Barbosa and athletics star Eric Cray chipped in gold medals to the Philippines' haul in the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
In stark contrast to their sluggish start against the Thais, Gilas hit the ground running.
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The redemption run continues for Filipino cue artists in 9-ball pool after Carlo Biado and Johann Chua assured the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with