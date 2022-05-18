Bata Reyes adds another bronze in SEA Games one-cushion carom
HANOI – Billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes added another Southeast Asian Games bronze medal to his collection after a third place finish here at the 31st SEA Asian Games in one-cushion carom on Wednesday.
Reyes, 67, ended his bid for a gold medal after he was stopped by home bet Tran Thanh Tu Nguyen in the semifinals, 55-100, at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.
A good 40 years older than his opponent, the former nine-ball and eight-ball world champion, struggled to string points in his innings.
After a 5-0 start, Reyes would not be able to take back the lead anymore as Thanh would dictate the pace.
This is Reyes' fifth bronze in a row in SEA Games one-cushion carom.
Reyes competed as the oldest delegate in the biennial meet here.
Despite the loss, Vietnam was able to make Reyes feel right at home with a warm welcome.
Fans swarmed the billiards great in the venue.
Fans here scream for Reyes as he exits the playing area | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #SEAGames2022 pic.twitter.com/YV8GbyNKcY— Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) May 18, 2022
