Dwight Ramos sticks to Japan B. League but with different team

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 4:23pm
Dwight Ramos
B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas ace Dwight Ramos is staying put in the Japan B. League albeit with a different squad after striking a deal with Levanga Hokkaido.

Hokkaido announced Ramos’ signing Wednesday, securing his services for the 2022-2023 season in a bid to boost its playoff bid after struggling this season.

"I'm looking forward to playing with very talented players in Hokkaido and hopefully making a run in the playoffs next season,” said Ramos, who suited up for the Toyama Grouses in his debut B. League season.

The 23-year-old Filipino import played 46 games for Toyama, registering solid averages of 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 24 minutes of action.

The Grouses, however, missed the playoffs with a 24-35 slate at 14th place of the 22-team B. League standings.

Hokkaido also struggled at 16th place with a 21-35 record but is counting on Ramos’ contribution this time to make a deep run.

Other Filipino players playing in Japan are Thirdy Ravena (San-en), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga), Kobe Paras (Niigata) and Ray Parks Jr., (Nagoya), who was the only one to make the playoffs this season.

Top prospect Justine Baltazar is reportedly on his way to join other Pinoys in the Land of the Rising Sun for the Hiroshima Dragonflies while Javi Gomez de Liaño made the jump to the PBA after one season with the Ibaraki Robots.

