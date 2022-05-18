Philippine Olympic chief confident of top 3 finish in SEA Games

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino at the sidelines in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

HANOI – Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino is counting on Team Philippines to land in the Top 3 of the standings of the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.

While admitting that taking the overall championship is a mighty task with hosts Vietnam already leaps and bounds ahead, the sports executive is satisfied with a second or third place finish for the Philippines.

"Maganda na yang nasa third [tayo], and still trying to get second," Tolentino said on Wednesday.



"Madami pa tayo pagkukunan [ng medals]. May esports, boxing, basketball, wrestling, taekwondo, and of course weightlifting and baka sa tennis too," he added.

Currently, the Philippines is jockeying with Thailand for the second spot. But the Thais are currently ahead by seven golds with 43 to the Philippines' 36.

Tolentino did lament some upsets where the Philippines lost some potential gold medals.

"Madami upsets. Yung bodybuilding, kickboxing, dancesport," said Tolentino.

"Malaki rin ang nabawas [ng] basketball (3x3), and volleyball," he added.

But overall, the POC chief is not sweating the results as the team has already done enough.

"Ma-maintain lang natin yung third okay na yun. Mahabol second, that's it," he said.

As of writing, the Philippines has 36 golds, 41 silvers and 53 bronzes for a total of 130 medals in the standings published on the SEA Games website.