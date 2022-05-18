Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

HANOI ?— The Philippines added two more gold medals to its 31st Southeast Asian Games tally with 9-ball billiards' Johann Chua and the Philippine women's recurve team winning their respective events here on Wednesday.

Chua, for his part, edged compatriot and US open champion Carlo Biado, 9-6, to give the Philippines a 1-2 finish in men's 9-ball singles.

This gave Chua his first-ever SEA Games gold and added the second gold mint to the Philippine billiards team for this edition of the biennial meet.

On Tuesday, Rubilen Amit won gold in women's 9-ball singles.

Also copping a medal for the billiards team is Francisco Dela Cruz, who took bronze in the men's 1-cushion carom singles.

Billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes competes in the semifinal of the same event later where a win would guarantee him at least a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Pia Bidaure, Abby Bidaure and Phoebe Amistoso edged hosts Vietnam, 5-4, in the gold medal match of the women's recurve team.

Despite the odds stacked against them, the troika hit the target to give the country its first gold in archery for this year's SEA Games.