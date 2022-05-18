^

Sports

Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 12:39pm
Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye
Philippines' Johann Chua
PSC Pool Photo

HANOI ?— The Philippines added two more gold medals to its 31st Southeast Asian Games tally with 9-ball billiards' Johann Chua and the Philippine women's recurve team winning their respective events here on Wednesday.

Chua, for his part, edged compatriot and US open champion Carlo Biado, 9-6, to give the Philippines a 1-2 finish in men's 9-ball singles.

This gave Chua his first-ever SEA Games gold and added the second gold mint to the Philippine billiards team for this edition of the biennial meet.

On Tuesday, Rubilen Amit won gold in women's 9-ball singles.

Also copping a medal for the billiards team is Francisco Dela Cruz, who took bronze in the men's 1-cushion carom singles.

Billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes competes in the semifinal of the same event later where a win would guarantee him at least a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Pia Bidaure, Abby Bidaure and Phoebe Amistoso edged hosts Vietnam, 5-4, in the gold medal match of the women's recurve team.

Despite the odds stacked against them, the troika hit the target to give the country its first gold in archery for this year's SEA Games.

BILLIARDS

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Taekwondo's Kurt Barbosa and athletics star Eric Cray chipped in gold medals to the Philippines' haul in the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Butler sizzles with 41 points as Heat sink Celtics in series opener

Butler sizzles with 41 points as Heat sink Celtics in series opener

2 hours ago
Jimmy Butler scored 41 points as the Miami Heat produced a devastating comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics, 118-107, in...
Sports
fbtw

Gin Kings acquire Gray

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
A ready-to-wait Barangay Ginebra acquired Terrafirma’s No. 2 overall pick Jeremiah Gray in exchange for the Gin Kings’ eighth pick Javi Gomez de Liaño and seldom-used Brian Enriquez yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Caloy overshoots target

Caloy overshoots target

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Before the Hanoi SEA Games, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion predicted four gold medals...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Talking to Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Talking to Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

By Rick Olivares | 34 minutes ago
Jordan Pickford is not only Everton’s top netminder but he is also England’s first choice goalkeeper, who gave...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women coach raves over balanced win over Thais

Gilas women coach raves over balanced win over Thais

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Though veteran Afril Bernardino continued to stand out with a double-double performance of 20 points and 16 rebounds, Aquino...
Sports
fbtw
Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Chua, for his part, edged compatriot and US open champion Carlo Biado, 9-6, to give the Philippines a 1-2 finish in men's...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig King Pirates motivated to be champions

Pasig King Pirates motivated to be champions

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Pasig King Pirates are moving on from their two spectacular crashes in the last two conferences. 
Sports
fbtw
Uy trails leader Benzin by 5 with 72 in Central Arkansas Open

Uy trails leader Benzin by 5 with 72 in Central Arkansas Open

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Daniella Uy hobbled at the finish and settled for a 72 as she fell five strokes behind American Olivia Benzin at the start...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with