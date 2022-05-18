^

Uy trails leader Benzin by 5 with 72 in Central Arkansas Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 12:09pm
MANILA, Philippines – Daniella Uy hobbled at the finish and settled for a 72 as she fell five strokes behind American Olivia Benzin at the start of the Central Arkansas Open at the Centennial Valley Golf and Country Club in Conway, Arizona Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Uy looked headed to securing her spot in the Top 10 with four birdies against a double bogey and a bogey going to the par-4 18th, which she however bogeyed on a missed green miscue. Her 35-37 card instead dropped her from a share of seventh to joint 13th with 13 others.

The former Junior World champion hit a crisp tee-shot and birdied the par-3 No. 4 then put her long game on display and birdied the first two par-5s (Nos. 7 and 9) that negated a double-bogey on the eighth.

She flubbed a chance on the par-5 10th but bounced back from a bogey on the 14th with another birdie on the last par-5 (No. 15) to earn a share of seventh at one-under, only to slip on her last-hole fumble.

Still, it was a fine start for the Filipina shotmaker, who is seeking to keep the crown won by compatriot Pauline del Rosario last year and at the same time make up for her joint 24th finish in her first Women’s All Pro Tour stint in the Mountain Ranch Championship, also in Arizona, last week.

Benzin, meanwhile, came away with five birdies and finished with a solid five-under 67 to wrest a two-stroke lead over Taiwanese Joy Chou and last week’s runner-up Sarah Rhee of the US, who both carded 69s, while Miranda Wang of China also bogeyed the 18th and dropped to joint fourth at 70 with Caroline Hwang, Samantha Vodry and Amanda Kim, all of the US.

