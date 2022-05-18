Gilas women reassert mastery over Thais for 2-0 SEA Games start

HANOI — The Gilas Pilipinas women's team again flashed its dominance versus Thailand in their second game of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, fashioning out a 97-81 rout at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium here on Wednesday.

A rematch of the 2019 edition's gold medal match, Gilas took a wire-to-wire victory and led all game long.

The Thais kept things interesting until early in the second quarter when they cut Gilas' lead down to just two, 27-25. But four quick 3-pointers sparked a 12-2 run for the Nationals that ballooned their lead to twin digits.

At halftime, the Gilas women were ahead by 17 points, 57-40.

The Filipina ballers relied on disciplined offense and great offensive rebounding to stifle their opponents.

Afril Bernardino once again had an all-around game as she finished with 20 points, 16 boards — eight of which came from offensive end — three steals and three blocks to pace Gilas.

Meanwhile, Clare Castro added nine points and six rebounds.

Stefanie Berberabe and Trina Guytingco added 10 points each off of the bench.

All but one of the players Coach Pat Aquino fielded scored at least three points in the convincing victory.

Next up for the Gilas women are hosts Vietnam on Thursday.