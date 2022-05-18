^

Sports

Gilas women reassert mastery over Thais for 2-0 SEA Games start

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 11:48am
Gilas women reassert mastery over Thais for 2-0 SEA Games start
Afril Bernardino
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — The Gilas Pilipinas women's team again flashed its dominance versus Thailand in their second game of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, fashioning out a 97-81 rout at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium here on Wednesday.

A rematch of the 2019 edition's gold medal match, Gilas took a wire-to-wire victory and led all game long.

The Thais kept things interesting until early in the second quarter when they cut Gilas' lead down to just two, 27-25. But four quick 3-pointers sparked a 12-2 run for the Nationals that ballooned their lead to twin digits.

At halftime, the Gilas women were ahead by 17 points, 57-40.

The Filipina ballers relied on disciplined offense and great offensive rebounding to stifle their opponents.

Afril Bernardino once again had an all-around game as she finished with 20 points, 16 boards — eight of which came from offensive end — three steals and three blocks to pace Gilas.

Meanwhile, Clare Castro added nine points and six rebounds.

Stefanie Berberabe and Trina Guytingco added 10 points each off of the bench.

All but one of the players Coach Pat Aquino fielded scored at least three points in the convincing victory.

Next up for the Gilas women are hosts Vietnam on Thursday.

BASKETBALL

GILAS WOMEN

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Taekwondo's Kurt Barbosa and athletics star Eric Cray chipped in gold medals to the Philippines' haul in the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbtw

Gin Kings acquire Gray

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
A ready-to-wait Barangay Ginebra acquired Terrafirma’s No. 2 overall pick Jeremiah Gray in exchange for the Gin Kings’ eighth pick Javi Gomez de Liaño and seldom-used Brian Enriquez yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Caloy overshoots target

Caloy overshoots target

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Before the Hanoi SEA Games, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion predicted four gold medals...
Sports
fbtw
Birthday boy Lebron Lopez gifted with precious Gilas minutes vs Cambodia

Birthday boy Lebron Lopez gifted with precious Gilas minutes vs Cambodia

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Youngster Lebron Lopez became the go-to guy for the Nationals, even with the likes of Kiefer Ravena, June Mar Fajardo and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pasig King Pirates motivated to be champions

Pasig King Pirates motivated to be champions

By Rick Olivares | 9 minutes ago
The Pasig King Pirates are moving on from their two spectacular crashes in the last two conferences. 
Sports
fbtw
Uy trails leader Benzin by 5 with 72 in Central Arkansas Open

Uy trails leader Benzin by 5 with 72 in Central Arkansas Open

By Jan Veran | 30 minutes ago
Daniella Uy hobbled at the finish and settled for a 72 as she fell five strokes behind American Olivia Benzin at the start...
Sports
fbtw
Butler sizzles with 41 points as Heat sink Celtics in series opener

Butler sizzles with 41 points as Heat sink Celtics in series opener

55 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler scored 41 points as the Miami Heat produced a devastating comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics, 118-107, in...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

By Euden Valdez | 1 hour ago
Now 41 years of age, Marestella is ready to pass on the baton but not without a remarkable fight. Last May 16, she jumped...
Sports
fbtw
Makati bucks rebounding, free throw struggles to thwart Mindoro in MPBL cagefest

Makati bucks rebounding, free throw struggles to thwart Mindoro in MPBL cagefest

By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
Makati overcame rebounding woes and poor free throw shooting to subdue Mindoro, 82-78, Tuesday night and level its slate in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with