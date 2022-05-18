^

Sports

Gin Kings acquire Gray

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
May 18, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A ready-to-wait Barangay Ginebra acquired Terrafirma’s No. 2 overall pick Jeremiah Gray in exchange for the Gin Kings’ eighth pick Javi Gomez de Liaño and seldom-used Brian Enriquez yesterday.

Doubts have been cast on the feasibility of getting the fancied Fil-Am, who will not be ready to go right away as he recovers from the ACL injury he sustained while playing in the PBA 3x3 last November.

But coach Tim Cone said the reigning Governors’ Cup titlists are ready to give Gray all the time he needs to regain top form.

“Obviously, Jeremiah is a talent we’re ready to wait for. Reports are that he may be out a whole year from now but he’s young and we’re an established team who can wait, especially with Stanley Pringle’s return,” Cone told The STAR.

Ginebra shipped Gomez de Liaño out two days after selecting him in the first round.

“We really liked Javi and thought he might play an important role as a shooter for us. But Terrafirma really liked him as well and requested him,” said Cone.

Enriquez, Ginebra’s second-round selection in the Season 46 draft who saw action in 13 games on a 4.4-minute playing time average, will get his chance to shine with the Dyip.

“Brian is going to surprise a lot of people. He may be the steal in that trade. We will miss Brian. He was one of our hardest workers,” said Cone.

NLEX and Converge also agreed to a swap with the FiberXers acquiring sophomore David Murrell and No. 7 selection Tyrus Hill and the Road Warriors getting the new franchise’s Round 1 pick in the Season 48 draft.

“Wala kaming first-round pick next year because we already dealt that to Phoenix in the Justin Chua deal (last year),” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

This also practically cleared the way for the possible return of seasoned sniper Larry Fonacier to the NLEX fold after skipping the 2020 bubble and playing for the Cavitex Braves in the PBA 3x3                                                     

GINEBRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In stark contrast to their sluggish start against the Thais, Gilas hit the ground running.
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra gambles on Terrafirma's No. 2 pick Gray, trades Javi Gomez de Liano, Enriquez

Ginebra gambles on Terrafirma's No. 2 pick Gray, trades Javi Gomez de Liano, Enriquez

By Olmin Leyba | 8 hours ago
A ready-to-wait Barangay Ginebra acquired Terrafirma’s No. 2 overall pick Jeremiah Gray in exchange for the Gin Kings’...
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The redemption run continues for Filipino cue artists in 9-ball pool after Carlo Biado and Johann Chua assured the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Led by 16-year-old tennis sensation Alex Eala, the Philippine netters won all of their Round of 16 matches.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Taekwondo's Kurt Barbosa and athletics star Eric Cray chipped in gold medals to the Philippines' haul in the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In stark contrast to their sluggish start against the Thais, Gilas hit the ground running.
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The redemption run continues for Filipino cue artists in 9-ball pool after Carlo Biado and Johann Chua assured the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Led by 16-year-old tennis sensation Alex Eala, the Philippine netters won all of their Round of 16 matches.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team avoided a late meltdown as it escaped with a 76-73 win over Thailand to begin...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Carlos Yulo wrapped up his campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with his fifth gold medal, ruling the men's horizontal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with