Blue Eagles keep hot romp

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 18, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Defending titlist Ateneo roared to a third straight win to gain a piece of third spot after clipping winless University of the East, 25-14, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, last night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Faith Nisperos sizzled with 19 points on 15 hits, three aces and a block while Vanessa Gandler added 16 markers and 14 digs as the Blue Eagles improved to 3-3 to crowd the middle pack in the team standings with still a game left in the first round.

Erika Raagas and Joan Narit chipped in nine apiece while Jaja Maraguinot set the table with 24 excellent sets plus three points and eight digs for the Blue Eagles, who gained bearings after a flat 0-3 start.

“We’re not counting the streak. We just want to be better every game and this game is not different from the other games. We still had to prepare for UE,” said coach Oliver Almadro as the Lady Warriors even snatched the second set.

“We know for a fact that they would fight if you don’t guard their counter attack. They would hit you like what happened in the second set. But we’re happy with the win,” he added.

In the other games, Santo Tomas and La Salle claimed huge victories against Adamson and University of the Philippines, respectively.

The Lady Spikers swept the skidding Fighting Maroons, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19, while the Growling Tigresses escaped past the Lady Falcons, 12-25, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9.

Alleiah Malaluan (16) and Fifi Sharma (10) led La Salle.  Eya Laure unleashed 24 points on 19 hits and for blocks for Santo Tomas.

La Salle and Santo Tomas stayed at joint second behind NU (5-0) with their identical 4-2 slates. UP and Adamson slid to 3-3 for a tie with Ateneo while UE stayed winless in six games.

