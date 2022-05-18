^

Sports

Dubious changes in Hanoi

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
May 18, 2022 | 12:00am

In a midnight hour series of changes, the Hanoi SEA Games organizers scrapped the 69kg and 75kg divisions in womens boxing, leaving four fighters without a chance to lace their gloves. The decision struck out the Philippines’ 75kg fighter Hergie Bacyadan from contention.

There are only two entries in the 69kg class, one from Thailand and the other from Vietnam and also two entries in the 75kg category, Bacyadan and a Vietnamese. Under usual SEA Games rules, at least four entries must be entered for a competition to proceed. However, exceptions are made for three or even two entries in deference to athletes who persevere in training for the opportunity to compete. At the 2019 SEA Games, for instance, only the PhilippinesNesthy Petecio and Myanmars New Ni Oo signed up for womens 57kg boxing and organizers gave the green light for a final between the two protagonists.

Bacyadan, 27, was poised to make her SEA Games debut after claiming the gold at the Thailand Open a month ago. She was considered a “darkhorseby Philippine team coach Don Abnett for a medal. But removing the 75kg division has put Bacyadan in limbo. ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo, who is in Hanoi, said it was unfair to delete the fighters from competition at late notice. If the fighters knew ahead of time, they wouldve gone to Istanbul for the IBA 12th World Womens Championships instead.

Its been months since we submitted our entries first by number then by name,” said Manalo. “Baka nagkaroon ng late withdrawals kaya nag-decide to strike out 69 and 75kg. We heard the Thai fighter in 69kg offered to move up to 75kg para matuloy lang ang laban. Shes a Tokyo Olympian kaya its unfortunate na ‘di siya makakalaban. Kung pumasok siya sa 75kg, makakalaban din si Hergie.”

At the moment, Manalo said the removal is under appeal although the likelihood of a reinstatement is remote considering the organizers are somewhat disjointed. Bacyadans removal leaves the Philippine boxing team with five men and four women. Ian Clark Bautista (57kg) and James Palicte (62kg) started the campaign on a winning note the other day.

Meanwhile, the countrys lone entry Aira Villegas lost a 5-0 decision to Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Buse Cakiroglu of Turkey in the lightflyweight quarterfinals of the World Womens Championships in Istanbul yesterday. A win wouldve assured Villegas a bronze and a $25,000 cash prize. Cakiroglu, a 2019 world silver medalist, had no difficulty outpunching Villegas with three judges scoring it 30-27, one 30-26 and the other 29-28. Despite the setback, Manalo said there are big plans to develop Villegas for future competitions. “Aira gained a lot of experience, winning twice in Istanbul and was matched up against a clearly superior hometown opponent in the quarterfinals but shell learn from it and come out a stronger fighter,” said Manalo.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In stark contrast to their sluggish start against the Thais, Gilas hit the ground running.
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra gambles on Terrafirma's No. 2 pick Gray, trades Javi Gomez de Liano, Enriquez

Ginebra gambles on Terrafirma's No. 2 pick Gray, trades Javi Gomez de Liano, Enriquez

By Olmin Leyba | 8 hours ago
A ready-to-wait Barangay Ginebra acquired Terrafirma’s No. 2 overall pick Jeremiah Gray in exchange for the Gin Kings’...
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The redemption run continues for Filipino cue artists in 9-ball pool after Carlo Biado and Johann Chua assured the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Led by 16-year-old tennis sensation Alex Eala, the Philippine netters won all of their Round of 16 matches.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Taekwondo's Kurt Barbosa and athletics star Eric Cray chipped in gold medals to the Philippines' haul in the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In stark contrast to their sluggish start against the Thais, Gilas hit the ground running.
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The redemption run continues for Filipino cue artists in 9-ball pool after Carlo Biado and Johann Chua assured the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Led by 16-year-old tennis sensation Alex Eala, the Philippine netters won all of their Round of 16 matches.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team avoided a late meltdown as it escaped with a 76-73 win over Thailand to begin...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Carlos Yulo wrapped up his campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with his fifth gold medal, ruling the men's horizontal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with