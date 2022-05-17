Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

Philippines' Eric Cray celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m hurdles final during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi on May 17, 2022.

HANOI — Taekwondo's Kurt Barbosa and athletics star Eric Cray chipped in gold medals to the Philippines' haul in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after winning their respective events here Tuesday.

Barbosa, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last year, gave the Philippine jins' second gold after he routed Thailand's Jaijulla Panachai, 16-7, in the men's kyorugi -54kg.

Jocel Lyn Ninoble's won in women's poomsae last Sunday to account for the other gold mint.

Laila Delo, for her part, added a bronze also on Tuesday in the women's kyorugi -67kg.

Meanwhile, Cray extended his reign in the men's 400-meter event in athletics with his fifth straight gold medal.

The 33-year-old clocked 50.41 seconds to continue his dominance in the event.

Overall, Cray has won seven golds in the SEA Games.

Elsewhere, Muay Thai pair Islay Erika Bomogao and Rhichein Yosorez clinched the team's first gold of the biennial meet as they ruled the women's waiku mai muay contest.

Also winning gold was cue artist Rubelin Amit, who defended her title in the women's 9-ball pool.

In fencing, the women's foil team of Sam Catantan, Wilhelmina Lozada, Maxine Esteban and Justine Gail Tinio added a silver to the country's medal collection.

Mark Harry Diones also took silver in the men's triple jump.

A day after ending a decades-long gold medal drought for Filipina swimmers, Chloe Isleta settled for a silver in the women's 100-meter backstroke.

Compatriot Jessica Geriane came in third place in the same event for a bronze.

In athletics, Sarah Dequianan finished second in women's heptathlon.

Jefrey Roda wrapped up the day's silver medalists as he was upended in the men's snooker 6-red singles final.

Bronze medalists for the day include the men's sepak takraw team of Mark Joseph Gonzales, Rhey Jey Ortouste, Ronsted Gabayeron, John John Bobier and Jason Huerte as they ended up third in the men's regu.

Shot put champion William Morrison added a bronze for his haul in Hanoi as well as he finished third in the men's discus throw.

Robyn Brown (women's 400-meter hurdles), and Jericho Rivera (men's mountain bike cross-country Olympic) round up the bronze medalists for Tuesday.