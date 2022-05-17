^

Sports

Amit defends SEA Games 9-ball crown; Roda settles for snooker silver

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 10:38pm
Rubelin Amit
PSC Pool Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Cue artists Rubilen Amit and Jefrey Roda contributed a gold and silver medal for the Philippines in the women's 9-ball pool singles and men's snooker 6-red singles, respectively, in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

Amit, a seven-time SEA Games gold medalist, mounted an early 3-0 lead against Jessica Tan of Singapore.

But Tan answered right back by taking two consecutive racks to lessen the gap, 3-2.

Not risking her chance for a back-to-back gold, Amit calculated her shots and did not give her opponent a chance, taking five racks in quick succession to finish her off, 7-2.

Roda, on the other hand, had a different fate.

He and opponent Kok Leong Lim of Malaysia traded racks, 3-3, but a sweep by the Malaysian on the fourth rack -- resulting in a 0-43 score -- gave Lim the advantage and momentum to eventually take the match, 3-5.

Though Roda missed out on the gold, he improved from his bronze medal finish in the 2019 Games in Manila.

Carlo Biado and Johann Chua will ensure the Philippines of a 1-2 finish as they face off in the men's 9-ball pool singles final on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Efren "Bata" Reyes and Francisco Dela Cruz, who are already assured of a bronze, will again see action in the men's 1-cushion carom singles semis.

BILLIARDS

SEA GAMES
