Birthday boy Lebron Lopez gifted with precious Gilas minutes vs Cambodia

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 8:47pm
Birthday boy Lebron Lopez gifted with precious Gilas minutes vs Cambodia
Lebron Lopez
PSC Pool Photo

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas was led by an unlikely protagonist against Cambodia in their 100-32 victory in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Youngster Lebron Lopez became the go-to guy for the Nationals, even with the likes of Kiefer Ravena, June Mar Fajardo and Matthew Wright also on the floor.

But according to head coach Chot Reyes, it was a conscious decision to acclimate Lopez more to the competition going into the game.

"Well, we've really been aching to get Lebron minutes, to get him his taste of competition, as well as Jaydee and then the younger guys," said Reyes.

"He's been practicing well, and being his birthday today, that was the perfect gift for him," he added.

Lopez, a product of Ateneo High School, just turned 19.

The opportunity to be able to play quality minutes for the national team wasn't amiss on Lopez' side, as he relished the role that he played in the resounding victory.

But he also deflected credit to his teammates and the coaching staff who were able to feed him the ball for eye-popping highlights all game long.

"I want to thank my teammates because they're encouraging me to play," said Lopez.

"Also, lagi nila akong kinakausap when I have a bad shot. At the end of the day, they're still there for me and also the coaches, I want to thank them for letting me play," he added.

Still, there will be no time to celebrate the victory for Lopez and the rest of Gilas as they face Singapore on Wednesday, May 18.

