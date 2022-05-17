^

Ginebra gambles on Terrafirma's No. 2 pick Gray, trades Javi Gomez de Liano, Enriquez

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 5:20pm
Ginebra gambles on Terrafirma's No. 2 pick Gray, trades Javi Gomez de Liano, Enriquez
Javi Gomez de Liano, originally Barangay Ginebra's eighth pick, is now bound for Terrafirma.
MANILA, Philippines – A ready-to-wait Barangay Ginebra acquired Terrafirma’s No. 2 overall pick Jeremiah Gray in exchange for the Gin Kings’ eighth pick Javi Gomez de Liano and seldom-used Brian Enriquez Tuesday.

Doubts have been cast on the feasibility of getting the fancied Filipino-American, who will not be ready to go right away as he recovers from the ACL injury he sustained while playing in the PBA 3x3 last November.

But coach Tim Cone said the reigning Governors' Cup titlists are ready to give Gray all the time he needs to regain top form.

“Obviously, Jeremiah is a talent we’re ready to wait for. Reports are that he may be out a whole year from now but he’s young and we’re an established team who can wait, especially with Stanley’s  (Pringle’s) return,” Cone told The STAR.

Ginebra shipped Gomez de Liano out two days after selecting him in the first round.

“We really liked Javi and thought he might play an important role as a shooter for us. But Terrafirma really liked him as well and requested him,” said Cone.

Enriquez, Ginebra’s second-round selection in the Season 46 draft who saw action in 13 games on a 4.4-minute playing time average, will get his chance to shine with the Dyip.

“Brian is going to surprise a lot of people. He may be the steal in that trade. We will miss Brian. He was one of our hardest workers,” said Cone.

NLEX and Converge also agreed to a swap with the FiberXers acquiring sophomore David Murrell and No. 7 selection Tyrus Hill and the Road Warriors getting the new franchise’s Round 1 pick in the Season 48 draft.

“Wala kaming first-round pick next year because we already dealt that to Phoenix in the Justin Chua deal (last year),” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

This also practically cleared the way for the possible return of seasoned sniper Larry Fonacier to the NLEX fold after skipping the 2020 bubble and playing for the Cavitex Braves in the PBA 3x3.

