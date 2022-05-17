^

PUBG Mobile bets keep Sibol's SEA Games medal hopes alive

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 11:25am
Philippines PUBG Mobile bet Reimon "Rymon" Casido
Screenshot from PUBG Mobile Malaysia stream

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' national esports team Sibol has been on the receiving end of setbacks in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi after coming up empty in three events already.

But the teams competing in PUBG Mobile is looking to turn things around with an optimistic start to their campaign on Monday.

Raymond "H2R" Basilio and Reimon "Rymon" Casido are in the running for podium finishes, as they are currently seventh and eighth in the standings with 44 and 41 points, respectively.

Though they have a lot of ground to make up, it remains a toss-up since a single map win guarantees a minimum of 20 points.

There are five maps remaining in the tournament with a whopping maximum of 100 points still up for grabs.

Basilio keyed his bid for a medal with a strong start that placed him atop of the standings after Map 3.

But an early elimination in the succeeding round and sub-par performances in the next map dropped him to his current position.

Meanwhile, Casido made his case with a standout performance in the final map of the day.

He strategically stayed on the map's hill to pick away at the other players and was able to finish the map in 3rd place. He was also proclaimed as Map 5's MVP with 536 damage dealt.

The other Filipino bet, Abdul “Monboy” Barode, is also riding momentum after surging from near-bottom of the standings to 25th place at the end of the play date.

Action resumes for Sibol tomorrow with the hopes of winning the country's first medal in esports for the biennial meet.

