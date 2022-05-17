^

Sports

Gilas women newcomer Berberabe gets rave reviews from coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 11:46am
Gilas women newcomer Berberabe gets rave reviews from coach
Stefanie Berberabe in the 31st Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — The Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball team received a shot in the arm with the addition of Filipino-American guard Stefanie Berberabe to the roster in its title retention bid here at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

An experienced hoops player from the NAIA in the US, Berberabe gave a different dimension to the game for the Filipina cagers.

And in her first official game doning the Gilas jersey against Indonesia on Monday, Berberabe made her presence felt.

Coming off the bench in the 93-77 win, Berberabe added four points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"[She's] Solid. [A] solid defender, solid director in the court. So fast," Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino said after the game.

"She's really the lightning [of the team]. 'Kidlat' ang tawag namin sa kanya," he quipped.

For Berberabe, she believes that her playing style also fit well in Aquino and Gilas women's system, which has enabled her to contribute in multiple ways.

"I think a lot of my game is speed, hustle, and grittiness so it works really well with our team's system," she said.

Still, Berberabe and the rest of Gilas women are not letting their guard down as the competition rolls on.

"This is just one game, instead we're taking it one game at a time and we're really excited," she said.

Gilas women, who are aiming to clinch back-to-back gold medals in the SEA Games, play again on Wednesday where they face 2019 SEA Games silver medalist Thailand in a rematch of their gold medal duel three years ago.

Gametime is 10 a.m. (Manila time) at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

BASKETBALL

GILAS WOMEN

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Michelle Lojo | 15 hours ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

18 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team avoided a late meltdown as it escaped with a 76-73 win over Thailand to begin...
Sports
fbtw
Pringle back for Philippine Cup bid

Pringle back for Philippine Cup bid

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone is excited for the return of Stanley Pringle and the drafting of Javi Gomez de Liaño...
Sports
fbtw

Disaster in 3x3

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
From gold to zero was the Philippine women’s 3x3 basketball pathway in this year’s 31st SEA Games in Hanoi.
Sports
fbtw
World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Reigning vault world champion Carlos Yulo brandished his dominance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a landslide victory...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

18 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team avoided a late meltdown as it escaped with a 76-73 win over Thailand to begin...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Carlos Yulo wrapped up his campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with his fifth gold medal, ruling the men's horizontal...
Sports
fbtw
World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Reigning vault world champion Carlos Yulo brandished his dominance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a landslide victory...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine bowling ends 11-year SEA Games drought as Tan wins gold

Philippine bowling ends 11-year SEA Games drought as Tan wins gold

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Tan mounted a comeback to take the gold in the competition after ending the first game at only fourth place.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women overcome rocky start, rout Indonesia to open SEA Games title defense

Gilas women overcome rocky start, rout Indonesia to open SEA Games title defense

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Early foul trouble on the Philippine side sent the Indonesians to the charity stripe to keep the game close in the first two...
Sports
fbtw
Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang were the stars of Team Philippines' gold medal haul...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with