^

Sports

Carlos Yulo vows to work harder after sharing SEA Games gold with Vietnam bet

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 11:16am
Carlos Yulo vows to work harder after sharing SEA Games gold with Vietnam bet
Carlos Yulo competes in the men's horizontal bar final in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace on Monday, May 16.
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo will be looking for a more dominant showing next time in horizontal bars after almost losing his fifth gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Quan Ngua Sports Palace here on Monday.

Despite being arguably the favorite to win gold in all events in the biennial meet, Yulo found himself tied with Vietnamese gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh in the last apparatus final of the day.

Thanh, who performed last among eight competitors, was able to match Yulo's score of 13.867, which resulted in both gymnasts taking home the gold medal.

After the competition, Yulo said he was surprised that he was still able to bring home the gold.

"Akala ko po talaga magsi-silver ako kasi maganda po yung pinakita nung Vietnam... Kahit yung sa landing niya lang po, ayos lang po yun basta maganda yung overall niya po kasi," Yulo explained.

"Akala ko magsesecond lang po ako," he added.

The horizontal bar was Yulo's last even after competing in all men's artistic gymnastics events in the biennial meet.

Knowing his capability, the 22-year-old promised to learn from his experience in Vietnam to aid him in the future.

"[M]edyo parang nalungkot lang rin po ako," he said of how he felt after Thanh's performance.

"And naisip ko na kailangan kong galingan pa para may gap po talaga yung score," he added.

Yulo bagged five the possible eight gold medals in his competitions. He ruled floor exercise, vault, still rings, horizontal bar, and the men's individual all-around.

In the men's team event and in parallel bars, he settled for silver.

It was only in pommel horse, where Yulo suffered a misstep, that he did not bring him any medal. 

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS

SEA GAMES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 16, 2022 - 4:12pm

Bookmark this page for updates on the Southeast Asian Games in the Vietnamese capital.

May 16, 2022 - 4:12pm

Gymnast Carlos Yulo wins his fourth gold medal for Team Philippine at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Yulo defends his reign in the gymnastics men's vault final with a score of 14.700, the Philippine Sports Commission says.

May 16, 2022 - 10:10am

The Philippine Men's National Team bags the bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine Sports Commission says.

The commission congratulates the team composed of Francis Alcantara, Jeson Patrombon, Ruben Gonzales, Treat Conrad Huey and Eric Olivares Jr.

May 16, 2022 - 8:16am

Olympic swimming hero Joseph Schooling had a first gold of this year's Southeast Asian Games dramatically snatched away when Singapore's sprint relay team were disqualified.

Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen, Jonathan Tan and Mikkel Lee came home well clear of their regional rivals in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the SEA Games in Hanoi on Saturday night and celebrated winning gold.

But while conducting a post-race interview the quartet's elation turned to agony when were informed they had been disqualified — because one of their swimmers had left his blocks early at a changeover — before being ushered away. — AFP

May 14, 2022 - 6:57pm

Olympian EJ Obiena defends his gold medal in men's pole vault, setting a new record of 5.46m.

May 14, 2022 - 4:36pm

The Philippine women's 3x3 basketball team advances to the semifinals.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Michelle Lojo | 14 hours ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

16 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team avoided a late meltdown as it escaped with a 76-73 win over Thailand to begin...
Sports
fbtw
Pringle back for Philippine Cup bid

Pringle back for Philippine Cup bid

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone is excited for the return of Stanley Pringle and the drafting of Javi Gomez de Liaño...
Sports
fbtw

Disaster in 3x3

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
From gold to zero was the Philippine women’s 3x3 basketball pathway in this year’s 31st SEA Games in Hanoi.
Sports
fbtw
World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Reigning vault world champion Carlos Yulo brandished his dominance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a landslide victory...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas women newcomer Berberabe gets rave reviews from coach

Gilas women newcomer Berberabe gets rave reviews from coach

By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
An experienced hoops player from the NAIA in the US, Berberabe gave a different dimension to the game for the Filipina c...
Sports
fbtw
Iloilo confident in Wesley So Cup title defense

Iloilo confident in Wesley So Cup title defense

By Rick Olivares | 28 minutes ago
Although the last two finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines have not gone the way of the Iloilo...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile bets keep Sibol's SEA Games medal hopes alive

PUBG Mobile bets keep Sibol's SEA Games medal hopes alive

By Michelle Lojo | 40 minutes ago
Raymond "H2R" Basilio and Reimon "Rymon" Casido are in the running for podium finishes, as they are currently 7th and 8th...
Sports
fbtw
Smart 'questionable' for Celtics opener against Heat

Smart 'questionable' for Celtics opener against Heat

53 minutes ago
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart is a fitness doubt for Tuesday's opening NBA Eastern Conference finals playoff clash with...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo: A cut above the rest

Yulo: A cut above the rest

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
It’s “high-five” for Caloy Yulo in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with