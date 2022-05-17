^

Sports

Aira win away from bronze

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
May 17, 2022 | 12:00am
Aira win away from bronze
ABAP president Ed Picson with Aira Villegas and coaches Pat Gaspi and Rey Galido in Istanbul.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — With two wins under her belt, lightflyweight Aira Villegas is a victory away from a bronze medal at the IBA 12th World Women’s Championships in Istanbul and the moment of truth comes in her three-round quarterfinal fight against Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu. The fight was scheduled at 7 last night (Turkey time) and midnight (Manila time). Five wins will bag the gold for Villegas, the Philippines’ sole entry in the competition that drew 310 entries from 73 countries. A bronze carries a cash prize of $25,000 while a silver has a $50,000 bonus and a gold, $100,000.

Last Sunday, Villegas booked a seat in the quarters with a 5-0 win over former IBO world flyweight pro boxer Nina Radovanovic of Serbia. Judges Kevin Hope of the US, Algeria’s Lazizi Athmen and Indonesia’s Muhammad Arisa Putra Pohan scored it 30-27 while judges Veronika Szucs of Hungary and Guatemala’s Emerson Arreaga saw it 29-28. If Villegas overcomes Cakiroglu, she will face the winner of the match between Spain’s Fernandez Fuentes and Argentina’s Milagros Flores in the semis on Wednesday.

“Nina was aggressive and tried to bull her way through Aira’s defense,” said Picson. “But Aira countered with left straights and right crosses. Even in close quarters, Aira had the advantage. It will be tough against Cakiroglu because she’s a counterpuncher like Aira. We’ll change it up a bit and make Cakiroglu chase Aira and we’ll see what happens. It will be tactical and we expect a close fight.”

Picson said IBA’s Russian president Umar Kremlev was re-elected by acclamation after he rejected a call for balloting. A nomination unit earlier disqualified presidential candidate Boris van der Vorst of the Netherlands and four Board bets from the US, New Zealand, Sweden and Denmark. Kremlev chastised Van der Vorst for organizing a 20-nation Common Cause Alliance which questioned the conduct of the Russian’s administration. Van der Vorst has raised the alleged injustice to the Council of Arbitration for Sport. IOC has expressed indignation over Kremlev’s rule which is supported by Russian company Gazprom and struck out boxing from the 2028 LA Olympics.

AIRA VILLEGAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

6 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team avoided a late meltdown as it escaped with a 76-73 win over Thailand to begin...
Sports
fbtw
Cash incentives await SEA Games medalists

Cash incentives await SEA Games medalists

9 hours ago
Cash incentives for medal-performing athletes will flow from the coffers of the Philippine Sports Commission after the 31st...
Sports
fbtw
World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Reigning vault world champion Carlos Yulo brandished his dominance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a landslide victory...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Carlos Yulo wrapped up his campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with his fifth gold medal, ruling the men's horizontal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

6 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team avoided a late meltdown as it escaped with a 76-73 win over Thailand to begin...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Carlos Yulo wrapped up his campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with his fifth gold medal, ruling the men's horizontal...
Sports
fbtw
World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Reigning vault world champion Carlos Yulo brandished his dominance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a landslide victory...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine bowling ends 11-year SEA Games drought as Tan wins gold

Philippine bowling ends 11-year SEA Games drought as Tan wins gold

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Tan mounted a comeback to take the gold in the competition after ending the first game at only fourth place.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women overcome rocky start, rout Indonesia to open SEA Games title defense

Gilas women overcome rocky start, rout Indonesia to open SEA Games title defense

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Early foul trouble on the Philippine side sent the Indonesians to the charity stripe to keep the game close in the first two...
Sports
fbtw
Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang were the stars of Team Philippines' gold medal haul...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with