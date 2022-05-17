^

NU eyes No. 6

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 17, 2022 | 12:00am
NU eyes No. 6
In this March 26, 2022 photo, Shaun Ildefonso of the NU Bulldogs shoots the ball in a game against the Adamson Falcons.
UAAP / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten National U seeks to move closer to a first-round sweep while four trailing teams scramble to stay at second spot as the women’s volleyball tilt gets solo spotlight in the UAAP Season 84 starting today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The spotless Lady Bulldogs shoot for No. 6 in the main game at 6 p.m. against lowly Far Eastern U (1-4).

University of the Philippines (3-2) is tied with three other squads at No. 2 including La Salle (3-2), making their battle in the opener at 10 a.m. a crucial one. Streaking Adamson (3-2) and Santo Tomas (3-2) figure in a similar pivotal duel at 4 p.m.

On a two-game run after a winless start, reigning champion Ateneo (2-3) wants to crowd the middlepack of the standings against winless University of the East (0-5) as UAAP showcases the volleyball joust alone this time after an iconic finish of men’s basketball.

