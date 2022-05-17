Tan ends long dry spell in bowling

HANOI – The last time a Filipino bowler stood on top of the SEA Games podium was more than a decade ago.

Many thought the drought in the sport where the Philippines has produced a legend like Paeng Nepomuceno would last longer.

Not until Merwin Tan came along.

The 22-year-old lefty like Nepomuceno, a four-time winner in the World Cup, six-time Asian champion and nine-time gold medalist in the SEA Games, ended the drought yesterday at the Royal City Hanoi Bowling Lanes here.

The last Filipino bowler to win the gold in the SEA Games was Frederick Ong in the men’s singles of the 2011 edition in Jakarta.

Tan ended the long wait by rolling a six-bagger in the sixth and last frame to overhaul a 52-pin deficit against Yannaphon Larpapharat of Thailand and Ryan Leonard Lalisang of Indonesia.

Tan, who geared up for this SEA Games by competing in the United States, won with a score of 1291 (239-200-192-178-234-249). The Thai and Indonesian took the silver and bronze, respectively, with 1286 and 1221.

“Sobrang saya and shocking din po, na nanalo po ng gold ang Pilipinas,” said Tan after the awarding ceremony.

“For the whole game, try lang po ako mag-maintain ng aking focus and execution. Execution, make good shots and maximizing every frame,” said the newly-crowned SEA Games champion.

The other Pinoy bowler in the field, Ivan Malig, finished 11th with 1087.

“I am so overwhelmed, after 11 years. I cannot thank the Lord enough. Talagang coming from behind si Merwin. We prayed he could recover, and he did,” said PBF secretary-general Bong Coo, winner of three World Tenpin crowns, five Asian Games and eight SEA Games golds.

Philippine team head coach Biboy Rivera observed that the lanes favored left-handers, and to this Tan had a bit of an advantage.

“The lanes were more difficult for right-handers,” he said.