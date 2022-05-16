Isleta ends Filipina swimmers' decades-long gold-less slump in SEA Games

HANOI — After 29 years, the Philippine women's swimming team has finally won a gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games.

Chloe Isleta won the first gold for Filipina swimmers since 1983 after she conquered the women's 200-meter backstroke in the 31st SEA Games here at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace on Monday.

Isleta clocked in 2:18.60 and was a whole second faster than the other podium finishers.

Coming in second was Nurul Fajar with 2:19.790 while Mia Millar of Thailand copped bronze at 2:19.900.

Isleta's gold highlights the three medals for the Filipina swimmers so far, with Jessica Geriane and Miranda Renner adding silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Her win is the first time the Philippine women's swim team stood atop the podium since Akiko Thompson in the 1993 edition of the meet in Singapore.

Coincidentally, Thompson also won Isleta's event that same year.

Currently, the Philippines has 30 golds on the board as they remain third in the overall standings.