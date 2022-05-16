^

Finnegan sweetens SEA Games haul with silver in balance beam

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 4:47pm
Aleah Finnegan, who previously competed under Team USA, contributed two golds and two silvers for the Philippine gymnastics team.
HANOI – Filipino-American gymnast Aleah Finnegan capped off a four-medal haul in her first competition with Team Philippines on Monday, winning silver in the 31st Southeast Asian Games women's balance beam final here at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace.

Finnegan, who previously competed under Team USA, contributed two golds and two silvers for the Philippine gymnastics team.

The 19-year-old fell just short of raking in three golds in Hanoi after she was edged by Rachel Yeoh Li Wen of Malaysia.

Finnegan was only 0.200 off of Wen's score of 12.567 with her routine score of 12.367. She added the balance beam silver to her gold in vault on Sunday.

She also won gold in the team event with the rest of her compatriots.

In women's individual all-around, she ended up taking the silver medal.

Representing the United States, Finnegan struck gold at the 2019 Pan American Games in the team event.

