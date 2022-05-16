Philippine bowling ends 11-year SEA Games drought as Tan wins gold

HANOI — The Philippine bowling team won its first gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games since 2011 as Merwin Tan ruled the men's singles bowling tournament in Ha Noi Royal City here on Monday.

Tan mounted a comeback to take the gold in the competition after ending the first game at only fourth place.

It took a 234 in Game 5 for Tan to bump himself up to the podium as he took rank no. 3 with one game remaining.

But the Filipino bowler sustained his fine form with a whopping 249 in Game 6 to overteake leaders Yannaphon Larpapharat of Thailand and Ryan Leonard Lalisang of Indonesia to claim gold.

Tan ended up with a total score of 1292 to top the field and end the country's 11-year medal-less steak in the biennial meet.

Larpapharat and Lalisang took silver and bronze, respectively, with scores of 1286 and 1221.

Compatriot Ivan Malig, for his part, finished 11th with 1087.