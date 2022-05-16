Gilas women overcome rocky start, rout Indonesia to open SEA Games title defense

HANOI – The Gilas Pilipinas women shook off a sluggish start en route to a 93-77 victory over Indonesia to begin their title defense in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium here on Monday.

Early foul trouble on the Philippine side sent the Indonesians to the charity stripe to keep the game close in the first two quarters.

At halftime, the Filipina cagers were only ahead by two points, 40-38.

But they uncorked a 13-3 run to begin the third frame punctuated by a Khate Castillo triple to nab a double-digit lead, 53-41, with 6:11 left in the quarter.

The offense continued to hum for the Filipina cagers the rest of the way as they mounted a lead as big as 17, 79-62.

Defense proved as much as a factor for the win as the Gilas side forced 22 turnovers against their opponents — 18 of which came off of steals.

In the endgame, the Philippines held on for the victory even as big man Clare Castro fouled out with about three minutes left.

Afril Bernardino paced the Gilas women with 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and four steals. Janine Pontejos added 15 markers while Camille Clarin and Gabi Bade contributed 11 points each.

Claresta Orville Nathania top-scored for Indonesia in the loss with 19 points on a scorching 8-of-10 shooting clip.

Next for the Gilas women are 2019 silver medalists Thailand on Wednesday, May 18.