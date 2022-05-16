^

Sports

Godwin Langbayan is new UGC bantamweight champ

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 12:01pm
Godwin Langbayan is new UGC bantamweight champ
From left: Gibran Langbayan, Godwin Langbayan and coach Jerry Legaspi

MANILA, Philippines – In the first mixed martial arts event in the Philippines since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Airman First Class Godwin Langbayan defeated Arlan Faurillo to become the new bantamweight champion in Underground Battle MMA 36 last Saturday, May 14, at the Teodore Events Place in Marikina.

In the second round of the UGB main event, Langbayan forced Faurillo to the cage, after which he took him down to the canvas. Once on the ground, the Philippine Air Force soldier submitted his opponent via knee bar.

“Overwhelming,” gushed the victorious Langbayan after the match. “Never ko na-expect na makakabalik pa ako dahil sa dalawang taon na walang martial arts training kasi pandemic.”

Langbayan was on duty during the lockdown days. 

“Lockdown kami sa base,” bared the PAF soldier. “Hindi kami makalabas para mag-train.”

The rust showed early on as for the first time in Langbayan’s five-match career, he went into the second round.

“First time ko lumaban lagpas sa first round kaya medyo nanibago ako,” he said. “Pero alam ko  na injure yung paa niya after the first round kasi tumunog yung ankle and yung knee niya after multiple attempts ko to force him to submit. Kaya confident ako pagdating ng second round.”

The win gave Langbayan a 5-0 record and his first taste of championship gold.

“Big win ito,” he enthused. “Overwhelming because of the partnership of Spartacus and UGB, international yung reach nung events. That means more opportunities.”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

MMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Gilas campaign not as easy as ABC

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is facing the same old problem as it gets the ball rolling in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.
Sports
fbtw
No brainer: Blackwater makes Rosser top draft pick

No brainer: Blackwater makes Rosser top draft pick

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Blackwater, as expected, selected Fil-Am Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser No. 1 and made the most of its other prime picks in yesterday’s...
Sports
fbtw
King Caloy makes it a treble

King Caloy makes it a treble

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Caloy Yulo was like a thunderbolt that struck twice for Team Philippines yesterday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games her...
Sports
fbtw
Centeno gets early boot, Amit advances in SEA Games women's 9-ball pool singles

Centeno gets early boot, Amit advances in SEA Games women's 9-ball pool singles

By Michelle Lojo | 14 hours ago
The 2019 SEA Games silver medalist couldn't sustain the momentum even after she came back from a 1-5 deficit as Vietnam's...
Sports
fbtw
Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold
play

Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippine Olympic chief saddened by SEA Games bodybuilders' doping oversight

Philippine Olympic chief saddened by SEA Games bodybuilders' doping oversight

By Joey Villar | 9 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino lamented the recent brouhaha concerning the national bodybuilding...
Sports
fbtw
Godwin Langbayan is new UGC bantamweight champ

Godwin Langbayan is new UGC bantamweight champ

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Airman First Class Godwin Langbayan defeated Arlan Faurillo to become the new bantamweight champion in Underground Battle...
Sports
fbtw
Saso ties for 12th in final US Open buildup

Saso ties for 12th in final US Open buildup

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Three weeks before her defense of the US Women’s Open crown, Yuka Saso has made some progress coming off a string of...
Sports
fbtw
Williams stars as Celtics knock Bucks out of NBA playoffs

Williams stars as Celtics knock Bucks out of NBA playoffs

1 hour ago
Grant Williams scored 27 points as the Boston Celtics eliminated the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks with a 109-81 Game...
Sports
fbtw
Agatha wows &rsquo;em, rules taijijian

Agatha wows ’em, rules taijijian

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Agatha Wong saved her best for last to rule wushu’s taijijian (taolu) event as the Philippine wushu team hit its target...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with