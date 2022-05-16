Godwin Langbayan is new UGC bantamweight champ

MANILA, Philippines – In the first mixed martial arts event in the Philippines since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Airman First Class Godwin Langbayan defeated Arlan Faurillo to become the new bantamweight champion in Underground Battle MMA 36 last Saturday, May 14, at the Teodore Events Place in Marikina.

In the second round of the UGB main event, Langbayan forced Faurillo to the cage, after which he took him down to the canvas. Once on the ground, the Philippine Air Force soldier submitted his opponent via knee bar.

“Overwhelming,” gushed the victorious Langbayan after the match. “Never ko na-expect na makakabalik pa ako dahil sa dalawang taon na walang martial arts training kasi pandemic.”

Langbayan was on duty during the lockdown days.

“Lockdown kami sa base,” bared the PAF soldier. “Hindi kami makalabas para mag-train.”

The rust showed early on as for the first time in Langbayan’s five-match career, he went into the second round.

“First time ko lumaban lagpas sa first round kaya medyo nanibago ako,” he said. “Pero alam ko na injure yung paa niya after the first round kasi tumunog yung ankle and yung knee niya after multiple attempts ko to force him to submit. Kaya confident ako pagdating ng second round.”

The win gave Langbayan a 5-0 record and his first taste of championship gold.

“Big win ito,” he enthused. “Overwhelming because of the partnership of Spartacus and UGB, international yung reach nung events. That means more opportunities.”