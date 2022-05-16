^

Sports

Geriane sets new Philippine record in winning SEA Games swimming silver

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 12:54am
Geriane sets new Philippine record in winning SEA Games swimming silver
Jessica Geriane
Philippine Swimming Inc.

HANOI — Philippine swimmer Jessica Geriane had a record-breaking performance to clinch silver in the women's 50m backstroke in the 31st Southeast Asian Games held at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace here on Sunday.

Geriane, just the second medalist for the Filipino swimmers in Hanoi, finished with a time of 29.35 seconds.

But it was during the preliminaries where she etched her name in the Philippine swimming record books when she registered 29.38 seconds to break Jasmine Alkhaldi's previous record of 29.53.

Geriane added her silver to Miranda Renner's bronze in women's 100m freestyle on Saturday.

Compatriot Chloe Isleta, meanwhile, missed out on the podium in 50-meter backstroke as she placed fourth.

Other silver medalists on Sunday included Nathaniel Perez of fencing, Jollirine Co of jiujitsu, and the dancesport pair of Michael Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo.

Marquez and Sabalo highlighted their haul with a gold in Cha-cha but also had silvers in Single Dance Latin Jive and All Five Dances Latin events.

Their teammates Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Caneda also nabbed second place in Single Dance Latin Samba.

Auzon and Caneda also took home bronzes  in Single Dance Latin Rumba and Single Dance Latin Paso Doble.

Bronzes also came from Joida Gagnao in women's 3,000m steeplechase, Sonny Wagdos in men's 500m race, Marc Lim in jiu-jitsu men's -96kg Gi, Jan Vincent Cortez also of jiu-jitsu in men's -56kg No Gi, the women's tennis team of Alex Eala, Marian Capadocia, Shaira Rivera and Jenaila Prulla, John Derick Farr and Naomi Gardoce of cycling, and Alvin Campos of Pencak Silat.

As of press time, the Philippines has a total of 84 medals in the biennial meet — 20 golds, 27 silvers and 37 bronzes.

The Philippines is jockeying for second place with Thailand.

SEA GAMES

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Three Filipina athletes from the fencing and jiu-jitsu teams added three golds to the Philippines' medal haul after ruling...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo, Finnegan begin gold rush in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

Yulo, Finnegan begin gold rush in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The medals continued to come for Team Philippines' Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan in artistic gymnastics as they started their...
Sports
fbtw
Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold
play

Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
He only needed one try to clear the height which erased his former meet record of 5.45m back in 2019.
Sports
fbtw
Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines' SEA Games Sunday gold rush

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang were the stars of Team Philippines' gold medal haul...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
King Caloy makes it a treble

King Caloy makes it a treble

By Abac Cordero | 2 hours ago
Caloy Yulo was like a thunderbolt that struck twice for Team Philippines yesterday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games her...
Sports
fbtw
Agatha wows &rsquo;em, rules taijijian

Agatha wows ’em, rules taijijian

By Abac Cordero | 2 hours ago
Agatha Wong saved her best for last to rule wushu’s taijijian (taolu) event as the Philippine wushu team hit its target...
Sports
fbtw
No brainer: Blackwater makes Rosser top draft pick

No brainer: Blackwater makes Rosser top draft pick

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Blackwater, as expected, selected Fil-Am Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser No. 1 and made the most of its other prime picks in yesterday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Knights near title-retention

Knights near title-retention

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Trailing most of the game and with their top gun Rhenz Abando taken out after tweaking an ankle, Letran was left to pray and...
Sports
fbtw
French team to highlight festivities

French team to highlight festivities

By Joaquin Henson | 2 hours ago
There are plans to bring over defending French league champion ASVEL Lyon Villeurbanne to play a series of exhibition games...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with