^

Sports

Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines SEA Games Sunday gold rush

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 7:59pm
Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines SEA Games Sunday gold rush
Kim Mangrobang (L), Carlos Yulo (C), and Aleah Finnegan
Melvin Fausto / Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — Gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang were the stars of Team Philippines' gold medal haul on Sunday at the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.

This as they became Team Philippines' first athletes to win multiple gold medals in this edition of the meet.

Yulo, who already won gold in artistic gymnastics individual men's all-around on Saturday, sweetened his haul with two gold medals as he ruled the men's floor exercise and still rings.

Two days removed from the opening ceremonies, Yulo is the only Filipino athlete with at least three golds.

His felllow gymnast Finnegan, meanwhile, made it a double gold for herself after topping the competition in vault.

The 19-year-old added it to her collection after winning gold and silver in the women's team and women's individual all-around on Saturday. 

Mangrobang, meanwhile, asserted her dominance over the competition with another first place finish in duathlon -- just a day after taking her third straight SEA Games gold in women's triathlon.

Other gold medalists of the day included Agatha Wong and Arnel Mandal of Wushu.

Wong successfully defended her title in women's taolu taijijian while Mandal bested Indonesia's Laksmana Pandu Pratama in the men's sanda 56kg final.

William Morrison III, for his part, added another gold for the Philippine athletics team as he defended his shot put gold.

Morrison broke his own SEA Games record with a mark of 18.41 to take the gold.

Capping off the gold medal winners as of press time is the dancesport pair of Stephanie Sabalo and Michael Angelo Marquez who topped the competition in Cha-Cha.

The pair also had silver medals in Jive and All Five Dances.

ATHLETICS

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Three Filipina athletes from the fencing and jiu-jitsu teams added three golds to the Philippines' medal haul after ruling...
Sports
fbtw
Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold
play

Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
He only needed one try to clear the height which erased his former meet record of 5.45m back in 2019.
Sports
fbtw
After two-year layoff, Agatha Wong relishes gold and silver SEA Games haul

After two-year layoff, Agatha Wong relishes gold and silver SEA Games haul

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Philippine wushu star Agatha Wong is more than satisfied with her performance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, as she brings...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons find gold, win in Goldwin

Maroons find gold, win in Goldwin

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
For more than three decades, the University of the Philippines searched for an answer. To no avail, it failed over and over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines SEA Games Sunday gold rush

Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines SEA Games Sunday gold rush

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang were the stars of Team Philippines' gold medal haul...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo rules still rings for 3rd SEA Games gold

Carlos Yulo rules still rings for 3rd SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Yulo's golds in floor exercise and still rings added to his men's individual all-around gold medal on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Mangrobang rules duathlon for SEA Games double gold

Mangrobang rules duathlon for SEA Games double gold

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
She is the first Filipino athlete to win double golds in this edition of the multi-sport event.
Sports
fbtw
Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.
Sports
fbtw
Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Three Filipina athletes from the fencing and jiu-jitsu teams added three golds to the Philippines' medal haul after ruling...
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
He only needed one try to clear the height which erased his former meet record of 5.45m back in 2019.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with