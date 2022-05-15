Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines SEA Games Sunday gold rush

HANOI — Gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang were the stars of Team Philippines' gold medal haul on Sunday at the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.

This as they became Team Philippines' first athletes to win multiple gold medals in this edition of the meet.

Yulo, who already won gold in artistic gymnastics individual men's all-around on Saturday, sweetened his haul with two gold medals as he ruled the men's floor exercise and still rings.

Two days removed from the opening ceremonies, Yulo is the only Filipino athlete with at least three golds.

His felllow gymnast Finnegan, meanwhile, made it a double gold for herself after topping the competition in vault.

The 19-year-old added it to her collection after winning gold and silver in the women's team and women's individual all-around on Saturday.

Mangrobang, meanwhile, asserted her dominance over the competition with another first place finish in duathlon -- just a day after taking her third straight SEA Games gold in women's triathlon.

Other gold medalists of the day included Agatha Wong and Arnel Mandal of Wushu.

Wong successfully defended her title in women's taolu taijijian while Mandal bested Indonesia's Laksmana Pandu Pratama in the men's sanda 56kg final.

William Morrison III, for his part, added another gold for the Philippine athletics team as he defended his shot put gold.

Morrison broke his own SEA Games record with a mark of 18.41 to take the gold.

Capping off the gold medal winners as of press time is the dancesport pair of Stephanie Sabalo and Michael Angelo Marquez who topped the competition in Cha-Cha.

The pair also had silver medals in Jive and All Five Dances.