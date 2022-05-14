Sibolâ€™s Wild Rift, FIFA Online Four teams get boot in SEA Games esports

Sibol’s Wild Rift, FIFA Online Four teams get boot in SEA Games esports

Left to right: FIFA Online Four Sibol reps Jorrel "Rell" Aristorenas, Aljohn "Foureyes" Cañas and Daryl "Radalad" Novales

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ esports team Sibol continues to struggle as tough losses marked the second day of their esports campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

In League of Legends: Wild Rift and FIFA Online Four, Philippine bets dropped out of contention early.

Oasis Gaming, formerly LF Adoption, needed to secure a win to advance to the final stage of the men's Wild Rift competition. Unfortunately, their opening match saw a repeat of dominance from Thailand.

The Filipino gamers only managed three kills compared to Thailand's 15.

With Malaysia losing to Thailand in the following game, there was still hope for the Philippines had it managed a win against Malaysia to force a tie-break.

Though the Filipino squad started strong by securing objectives and maintaining a gold lead, Malaysia proved to be the better team as they ended the 25-minute match with a score of 20-8, eliminating the Philippines from the competition.

Sibol’s men's Wild RIft Team finished the group stages at the bottom of Group B with a 0-4 win-loss slate.

In FIFA Online Four, the Philippines was drawn into Group A with host country Vietnam and Malaysia, which competed in the 2019 FIFA SEA Invitational.

Sibol bets Daryl "Radalad" Novales, Aljohn "Foureyes" Cañas, and veteran Jorrel "Rell" Aristorenas suffered a goalless match against Malaysia, which swept their three head-to-head matches.

Forced into a do-or-die scenario once more, Novales managed to tie the game against powerhouse Vietnam, 1-1. But it was soon evident who was dominating the game as Vietnam's Maestro netted five more goals — some in quick succession — to end the match at 1-6.

Cañas then failed to score against Vietnam's Cold, 0-5.

On the brink of elimination, Aristorenas managed to force a 1-1 deadlock with Vietnam. But Vietnamese bet Mesut sealed the deal in extra time, scoring another goal to finish the match at 1-2 and thereby eliminating the Philippines.

Sibol ended its FIFA Online Four run at the bottom of Group A, only scoring two goals while conceded 22.

There is no updated schedule yet for the events of esports for May 15, but initially, the last seven maps of Free Fire are set to take place tomorrow.

Sibol has been posting daily schedule updates as they are prone to changes.