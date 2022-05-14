^

Sports

Sibol’s Wild Rift, FIFA Online Four teams get boot in SEA Games esports

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 14, 2022 | 11:00pm
Sibolâ€™s Wild Rift, FIFA Online Four teams get boot in SEA Games esports
Left to right: FIFA Online Four Sibol reps Jorrel "Rell" Aristorenas, Aljohn "Foureyes" Cañas and Daryl "Radalad" Novales
Photo via SEA Games 31 YouTube stream

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ esports team Sibol continues to struggle as tough losses marked the second day of their esports campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

In League of Legends: Wild Rift and FIFA Online Four, Philippine bets dropped out of contention early.

Oasis Gaming, formerly LF Adoption, needed to secure a win to advance to the final stage of the men's Wild Rift competition. Unfortunately, their opening match saw a repeat of dominance from Thailand.

The Filipino gamers only managed three kills compared to Thailand's 15.

With Malaysia losing to Thailand in the following game, there was still hope for the Philippines had it managed a win against Malaysia to force a tie-break.

Though the Filipino squad started strong by securing objectives and maintaining a gold lead, Malaysia proved to be the better team as they ended the 25-minute match with a score of 20-8, eliminating the Philippines from the competition.

Sibol’s men's Wild RIft Team finished the group stages at the bottom of Group B with a 0-4 win-loss slate.

In FIFA Online Four, the Philippines was drawn into Group A with host country Vietnam and Malaysia, which competed in the 2019 FIFA SEA Invitational.

Sibol bets Daryl "Radalad" Novales, Aljohn "Foureyes" Cañas, and veteran Jorrel "Rell" Aristorenas suffered a goalless match against Malaysia, which swept their three head-to-head matches.

Forced into a do-or-die scenario once more, Novales managed to tie the game against powerhouse Vietnam, 1-1. But it was soon evident who was dominating the game as Vietnam's Maestro netted five more goals — some in quick succession — to end the match at 1-6.

Cañas then failed to score against Vietnam's Cold, 0-5.

On the brink of elimination, Aristorenas managed to force a 1-1 deadlock with Vietnam. But Vietnamese bet Mesut sealed the deal in extra time, scoring another goal to finish the match at 1-2 and thereby eliminating the Philippines.

Sibol ended its FIFA Online Four run at the bottom of Group A, only scoring two goals while conceded 22.

There is no updated schedule yet for the events of esports for May 15, but initially, the last seven maps of Free Fire are set to take place tomorrow.

Sibol has been posting daily schedule updates as they are prone to changes.

ESPORT

GAMING

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biado, Roda gives Philippine cue artists optimistic start in SEA Games

Biado, Roda gives Philippine cue artists optimistic start in SEA Games

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
The Philippines' Carlo Biado and Jefrey Roda secured their quarterfinal slots as they defeated Malaysia and Vietnam in their...
Sports
fbtw
Agatha Wong ends women's taolu taijiquan reign with silver, Jones Inso cops bronze in SEA Games Wushu

Agatha Wong ends women's taolu taijiquan reign with silver, Jones Inso cops bronze in SEA Games Wushu

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Wong settled for silver in women's talou taijiquan after winning gold in the past two editions of the biennial meet as she...
Sports
fbtw
Go, Singson stay in SEA Games medal hunt

Go, Singson stay in SEA Games medal hunt

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Lois Kaye Go rebounded with a three-under 69 while Mafy Singson bounced back with a 70 as the Filipina aces closed in for...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo relishes winning men's team silver medal with teammates in SEA Games

Yulo relishes winning men's team silver medal with teammates in SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Yulo, though used to finishing on podiums left and right, became emotional after the awarding ceremonies because of the impressive...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay netters upbeat of SEA Games chances with Eala at the helm

Pinay netters upbeat of SEA Games chances with Eala at the helm

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Though only a rookie in terms of national team experience, being in the WTA Tour has toughened up Eala to be the centerpiece...
Sports
fbtw
Latest

Letran, Mapua start ‘NC’ title duel

By Joey Villar | 23 minutes ago
Letran seeks to extend its reign while Mapua eyes a date with destiny as the two face off at the start of their best-of-three NCAA Season 97 finals dubbed as the “Battle of Intramuros” at the Filoil Flying...
Sports
fbtw

Agatha vacates throne with a smile

By Abac Cordero | 23 minutes ago
Agatha Wong’s reign as SEA Games queen of taijiquan in wushu came to an end yesterday when the graceful Filipina bowed to Alisya Mellynar of Indonesia at the Cau Giay Sporting Hall here.
Sports
fbtw

Gilas to pre-select draftees

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 minutes ago
There is no special Gilas lottery in the PBA rookie draft at the Robinsons Place Manila this afternoon but SBP will pre-select up to four players for nomination to the national team in the future.
Sports
fbtw

Warriors advance to west finals

23 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors pulled away late to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-96 and reach the NBA Western Conference finals on Friday as the Boston Celtics stayed alive in the East with a 108-95 victory over the...
Sports
fbtw
Catantan finally wins elusive SEA Games fencing gold

Catantan finally wins elusive SEA Games fencing gold

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
It was Catantan's first gold in three tries after she settled for bronze in the 2019 Games in the Manila and a silver...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with