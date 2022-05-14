Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

Philippines' Samantha Catantan reacts after beating Singapore's Maxine Jie Xin Wong in the women's foil individual fencing final at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 14, 2022.

HANOI — Three Filipina athletes from the fencing and jiu-jitsu teams added three golds to the Philippines' medal haul after ruling their respective competitions on Saturday.

Fencer Sam Catantan topped the women's individual foil fencing competition after besting Singapore's Maxine Jie Xin Wong, 14-12.

Meanwhile, teammates Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez won the Women's 48kg Gi and Women's 62kg Gi in jiu-jitsu, respectively.

Ramirez bested an opponent from Thailand while Ochoa beat a home bet.

Also contributing a gold medal are the Philippine artistic gymnastics women's team, which ruled the team event.

The Philippines edged their opponents with a score of 184.500 to finish at the top spot.

Members of the team include Aleah Finnegan, Christina Onofre-Loberanes, Charlie Manzano, Lucia Gutierrez, Kursten Lopez and Chiara Andrews.

Finnegan also clinched silver in the women's individual all-around.

The aforementioned athletes made up for four of Team Philippines' seven gold medals for the day as of press time.

Earlier in the day, Kim Mangrobang and Fernando Casares struck gold in triathlon while EJ Obiena added one from men's pole vault.

Silvers also came raining down for Team Philippines courtesy of Hockett Delos Santos (pole vault), Kyla Richardson (women's 200m), Carlo Angelo Pena (Jiu Jitsu men's 62kg Gi), Noelito Jose Jr. (fencing men's epee individual), Agatha Wong (women's taolu taijiquan), Joanie Delgaco (women's single scull) and Andrew Remolino (triathlon).

Jones Llabares Inso (men's taolu taijian), Cris Nievarez (men's lightweight single sculls), Edgar Ilas and Zuriel Sumintac (men's lightweight pair), Kalya Richardson (women's 200m) and Melvin Calano (javelin throw) copped bronzes.