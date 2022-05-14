^

Sports

Yulo relishes winning men's team silver medal with teammates in SEA Games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 14, 2022 | 9:16am
Yulo relishes winning men's team silver medal with teammates in SEA Games
The Philippine men's artistic gymnastics team
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — For Philippine gymnast darling Carlos Yulo, silver glittered like gold when he and his teammates were able to clinch a second place finish in the artistic gymnastics men's team event at Quan Ngua Sports Palace on Friday.

Yulo, though used to finishing on podiums left and right, became emotional after the awarding ceremonies because of the impressive result as a team.

"'Di po ako makapaniwala sa team," Yulo said while fighting back tears.

"Sa all-around kasi, ineexpect ko naman din talaga [na mag-gold ako]. Kaya ko po talaga. Pero yung team po kasi, sobrang natutuwa po ako. Hindi pa nga first, pero second po kasi [kami]," he added.

The 22-year-old gymnast's fondness of the award was due to his desire to bring his teammates up with him, especially since they are among his closest peers ever since he started doing gymnastics.

"Ka-batch ko po sila nagsimula," Yulo said, also noting that one of his teammates was his cousin.

"'Di ko ineexpect na magkakamedal kami sa team," he added.

Yulo did the heavy lifting for Team Philippines with his 85.150 points which also clinched him a gold in the men's individual all-around.

But he got timely help from Jan Gwynn Timbang and Juancho Miguel Besana who tallied 71.800 and 71.750 points, respectively.

John Ivan Cruz (37.850), Justince Ace De Leon (59.600), and John Matthew Vergara (42.450) also did their part.

The Philippines edged third placers Singapore, 301.600 to 297.650.

Hosts Vietnam claimed gold with 331.250.

Yulo and the other Filipino gymnasts have a chance to add to their medal haul with the apparatus finals to be held on Sunday and Monday.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cagulangan's game-winning triple leads UP to first UAAP title in 36 years

Cagulangan's game-winning triple leads UP to first UAAP title in 36 years

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
JD Cagulangan hit the biggest shot of his college career — a three-pointer with seconds left in overtime — as...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo strikes SEA Games gold; Philippine team clinches silver in artistic gymnastics

Yulo strikes SEA Games gold; Philippine team clinches silver in artistic gymnastics

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
He scored 85.150 across all apparatus to claim the top spot while Vietnam bets Thanh Tung Le and Phuong Thanh Dinh nabbed...
Sports
fbtw
Eala victorious in debut as Philippine netters barge into SEA Games semis

Eala victorious in debut as Philippine netters barge into SEA Games semis

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The two-time Grand Slam Juniors winner fended off her Malaysian counterpart in two sets, 6-1, 6-4, to make it a sweep for...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine kickboxers win 2 SEA Games golds

Philippine kickboxers win 2 SEA Games golds

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Athlete-mom Gina Iniong gave her squad the first gold of the campaign after four foiled bids in finals matches earlier in...
Sports
fbtw

Heat reach East finals

10 hours ago
The Miami Heat punched their ticket to the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as the Dallas Mavericks staved off elimination in the West.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippines takes 1-2 finish in SEA Games men&rsquo;s triathlon anew

Philippines takes 1-2 finish in SEA Games men’s triathlon anew

By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
The Philippines successfully repeated their gold-silver finish in the men’s triathlon meet here at the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay netters upbeat of SEA Games chances with Eala at the helm

Pinay netters upbeat of SEA Games chances with Eala at the helm

By Luisa Morales | 18 minutes ago
Though only a rookie in terms of national team experience, being in the WTA Tour has toughened up Eala to be the centerpiece...
Sports
fbtw
Twin hits Friday the 13th

Twin hits Friday the 13th

By Abac Cordero | 10 hours ago
Caloy Yulo of gymnastics and Jack Escarpe of kurash delivered gold medals for Team Philippines yesterday and brought a lot...
Sports
fbtw

Aira enters Round of 16

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Lightflyweight (-50 kg) contender Aira Villegas barged into the Round of 16 at the IBA World Women’s Championships in Istanbul and will face Tokyo Olympic quarterfinalist Nina Radovanovic of Serbia tomorrow...
Sports
fbtw

Bianca in hot start

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan carried the torch for the Filipina bets as she opened the Cognizant Founders Cup with a hot six-under-par 66 for a share of fourth Thursday in Clifton, New Jersey.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with