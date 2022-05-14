Yulo relishes winning men's team silver medal with teammates in SEA Games

HANOI — For Philippine gymnast darling Carlos Yulo, silver glittered like gold when he and his teammates were able to clinch a second place finish in the artistic gymnastics men's team event at Quan Ngua Sports Palace on Friday.

Yulo, though used to finishing on podiums left and right, became emotional after the awarding ceremonies because of the impressive result as a team.

An emotional Carlos Yulo shares how special the silver he won with his teammates in the artistic gymnastics men’s team event is



"Sa all around kasi, ineexpect ko naman din talaga. Kaya ko po talaga. Pero yung team po kasi, sobrang natutuwa po ako,"

"'Di po ako makapaniwala sa team," Yulo said while fighting back tears.

"Sa all-around kasi, ineexpect ko naman din talaga [na mag-gold ako]. Kaya ko po talaga. Pero yung team po kasi, sobrang natutuwa po ako. Hindi pa nga first, pero second po kasi [kami]," he added.

The 22-year-old gymnast's fondness of the award was due to his desire to bring his teammates up with him, especially since they are among his closest peers ever since he started doing gymnastics.

"Ka-batch ko po sila nagsimula," Yulo said, also noting that one of his teammates was his cousin.

"'Di ko ineexpect na magkakamedal kami sa team," he added.

Yulo did the heavy lifting for Team Philippines with his 85.150 points which also clinched him a gold in the men's individual all-around.

But he got timely help from Jan Gwynn Timbang and Juancho Miguel Besana who tallied 71.800 and 71.750 points, respectively.

John Ivan Cruz (37.850), Justince Ace De Leon (59.600), and John Matthew Vergara (42.450) also did their part.

The Philippines edged third placers Singapore, 301.600 to 297.650.

Hosts Vietnam claimed gold with 331.250.

Yulo and the other Filipino gymnasts have a chance to add to their medal haul with the apparatus finals to be held on Sunday and Monday.