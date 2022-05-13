Kurash's Escarpe gives Philippines 2nd gold in SEA Games

HANOI — Team Philippines added its second gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games thanks to Kurash's Jackie Escarpe on Friday.

Escarpe bested Thailand's Apicha Boonrangsee in the final of the men's -73kg at the Hoai Duc Gymnasium to rule his division.

Escarpe's mint adds to pencak silat athlete Francine Padios' gold.

Meanwhile, it's already the kurash team's eighth medal of the tournament as Bianca Estrella also finished on the podium in Women's -70kg.

Estrella settled for the bronze when she fell 0-1 to Vietnam's Thi Thanh Tram Nguyen in the semifinal.

Adding also to the day's haul were the Philippine rowing team with three bronzes.

Edgar Ilas, Roque Abala Jr., Zuriel Sumintac and Joachim de Jesus reached the podium in the men's lightweigth coxless four.

Meanwhile, CJ Jasmin, Van Maxilom, Athens Tolentino, and EJ Obana clinched third place in men's lightweight quadruple sculls.

In the women's side, Feiza Lenton, Alyssa Go, Joanie Delgaco and Kharl Juliann Sha also had a bronze in the lightweight women quadruple sculls.

For wushu, Jones Llabares Inso contributed a silver with his performance in men's taijiquan.