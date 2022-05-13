31st SEA Games officially opens in Hanoi

Fireworks explode over the My Dinh National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 12, 2022.

HANOI – The 31st Southeast Asian Games is officially underway after a successful opening ceremony at the My Dinh National Stadium here Thursday evening.

Host country Vietnam ushered in the biennial meet with a festive show that bannered its culture, as well as the "strength inherent in the similarities and differences of many different Southeast Asian countries' cultures".

EARLIER: Performances with nods to Vietnam’s culture highlight the entertainment of the opening ceremonies | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #SEAGames2022 pic.twitter.com/Jw6B8QPzm4 — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) May 12, 2022

The program was supplemented with state-of-the-art technology such as augmented reality, extended reality and mixed reality.

Team Philippines participated in the opening ceremonies led by flag bearer EJ Obiena.

Some 30 athletes and officials marched at the stadium to represent over 600 athletes set to compete in all but one of the 40 sports to be held in this edition of the Games.

Joining Obiena were officials like Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino and chef de mission Ramon Fernandez.

Also part of the ceremonies was the lighting of the SEA Games torch, signaling the opening of the competition.

Athletes and coaches were also asked to make the SEA Games Athletes and Officials Oath.

The program was culminated by a fireworks display and a vibrant performance featuring the SEA Games mascot Sao La.

Fireworks lit up the sky at My Dinh National Stadium after the games were officially opened in the opening ceremonies earlier tonight | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #SEAGames2022 pic.twitter.com/QxyqdEfRuQ — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) May 12, 2022

The SEA Games will be held until the closing ceremonies on May 23 in various cities and provinces across Vietnam.

The Philippines, the host of the previous edition, is looking to finish strong after clinching the overall championship in 2019.