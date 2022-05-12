^

Eagles enter win column, nip Lady Tams in UAAP volleyball

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 4:46pm
Ateneo finished the match in just one hour and 19 minutes, venting all its ire on the hapless FEU side after bowing to contenders La Salle, National University and Adamson.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Defending titlist Ateneo finally broke through, clipping Far Eastern University with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 win in the UAAP Season 83 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursday.

Faith Nispero showed the way with 14 points on 11 hits, two aces and a block as the Blue Eagles soared to their first win after a 0-3 start.

Jaja Maraguinot set the table with 14 excellent sets and nine digs plus three points while Lyann de Guzman (12) and Joan Narit (10) were also instrumental for the reigning champions.

“Of course, we’re happy na nasa win column na kami. I’m not saying naman na sobrang lungkot namin in the past few games but alam namin na we are going up e, talagang may instances lang na we really have to recover right away,” said coach Oliver Almadro.

Earlier, NU bullied winless University of the East, 25-11, 25-20, 25-13, to stay on top of the UAAP standings with a pristine 4-0 slate.

Sheena Toring (13), Ivy Lacsina (13) and super rookie Mhicaele Belen (11) connived in the Lady Bulldogs’ another dominant win after taking down Adamson, Ateneo and La Salle.

Chen Tagaod paced the Lady Tamaraws in their third loss in four starts while no player hit double digits for the Lady Warriors, who remained winless at 0-4.

