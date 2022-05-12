Yulo begins hunt for SEA Games gold medals

MANILA, Philippines – Two-time world champion Caloy Yulo opens his quest for a multiple gold medal haul as action in the men’s artistic gymnastics of the 31st Southeast Asian Games unfurls Friday at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The 22-year-old Yulo, the world titlist in floor exercise in 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany and vault in Kitakyushu, Japan last year, is gunning to improve on his two-gold, five-silver medal haul in the last edition three years ago in Manila.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said he expects the 28-strong gymnastics team to deliver eight to nine mints in the sport — including four in MAG where Yulo is seeing action.

“I expect four golds for MAG,” said Carrion.

Yulo, accompanied by Japanese coach Munehiro Kugiyama, was part of the big bulk of the Philippine delegation that arrived in the capital Tuesday that gave him a couple of days to acclimatized to the venue conditions in time for his events set to start at 11 a.m. (Philippine time).

Carrion also believes they can deliver one or two mints in the women’s artistic gymnastics, one in rhythmic gymnastics and two in aerobic gymnastics.

If the team delivers on its promise, it would surpass the three-gold, five-silver and four-bronze haul in 2019.

Daniela dela Pisa, who stuck gold in hoop in rhythmic gymnastics in 2019, is part of the team that included SEA Games bronze medalists Charmine Dolar (aerobic) and the team of Divina Sembrano, AJ Melgar, Katrina Loretizo and Andrea Mae Emparado (rhythmic).