Smart to stream the 31st SEA Games on GigaPlay

Subscribers simply need to be on the Smart mobile network and have the GigaPlay App to enjoy SEA Games 2022 right at their fingertips, powered by Smart’s wide network coverage.

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) continues to enable its subscribers’ unshakeable passion for sports as it streams the 31st SEA Games live from Hanoi, Vietnam on May 12 to 23 on the GigaPlay App for FREE and with no streaming charges.

Team Pilipinas gets full support from Smart

Through Smart’s coverage of the Team Pilipinas on GigaPlay, Smart customers can show their support to the country’s top athletes.

Smart is supporting Olympic gold medalist for powerlifting Hidilyn Diaz, who will lead the national powerlifting team, along with silver medalists for boxing Nesthy Petecio, bronze medalist for boxing Eumir Marcial, fellow Olympic boxer Irish Magno, Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo, and Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena, as well as the Philippine national esports team Sibol and the national badminton team.

As an advocate of Philippine esports, Smart is also rallying behind bemedaled Team Sibol, whose #LakadMatatag battle cry is expected to boost the Philippines medal count with 54 esports athletes ready to grind it out at the Hanoi games.

Released The Philippine national esports team, Sibol, is all set to vie for gold in 10 esports events at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 12 to 23. Smart subscribers can watch and support Sibol and the rest of the national athletes for FREE on Smart's GigaPlay App, downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Enabling esports in the Philippines since its early years, Smart also helps in developing potential esports athletes through grassroots events in partnership with local tournament organizers and groups across the country.

“Once again, our top national athletes will carry the entire nation’s pride in this year’s SEA Games event, and we at Smart will make sure Filipinos are right there with them as they play for another chapter in sports history. Through Smart’s coverage on GigaPlay, we can easily stand with all the Filipino athletes, cheer them on, and witness as they bring honor to our country,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business for Smart.

“The best part about this is that Smart users only need to go to their GigaPlay App and start streaming without having to use up their data because of our GigaPlay Free promo,” she added.



