^

Sports

Stajcic says fatigue, crowd contributed to Filipinas' loss to hosts Vietnam in SEA Games clash

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 1:16pm
Stajcic says fatigue, crowd contributed to Filipinas' loss to hosts Vietnam in SEA Games clash
The Filipinas could not come out on top of Group A in their preliminary matches in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after bowing to hosts and defending champs Vietnam on Wednesday at Cam Pha stadiumq
PWNFT

HANOI — Going up against a high-caliber squad like Vietnam in women's football will require a lot of things going your way to come out victorious.

And unfortunately for the Philippine women's national football team the odds were a bit stacked against them in their Group A clash in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at Cam Pha stadium on Wednesday.

Not only were more than 16,000 fans present in the stand to cheer for their opponents, the schedule also put the Filipinas at a slight disadvantage.

"Maybe we had a little bit of fatigue, and you know getting nervous playing in front of such a big crowd," Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic said after the match.

Unlike the Filipinas, the Vietnamese were on fresher legs as it was their first match of the biennial meet after clashes with Indonesia were scratched off owing to the latter's withdrawal.

Just a day of rest in between their opener against Cambodia and their fixture against the defending champions had to take some kind of toll on the Filipina booters.

Still, despite going down 1-2 and finishing with only three points in their group, Stajcic thinks there's a lot of positives going for the Filipinas.

"But you know, I thought at the beginning we were the better team. I thought, at the end of the day we were the better team," said Stajcic.

"In the last 10, 20 minutes, I thought we were the better team again than they were," he added.

The game story also seemed to support this as well as the Filipinas were the ones to take an early 1-0 lead after Tahnai Annis got past the keeper in the 15th minute.

But lapses later in the game resulted in two goals for the hosts, which helped them get back in front.

Regardless, the Filipinas were able to keep themselves dangerous until the final whistle where time ran out to score the equalizer.

The Philippines now plays the waiting game as it hopes for a Vietnam win or draw against Cambodia in their clash on Saturday to proceed to the semifinals.

The country is looking for its first podium finish in the biennial meet.

FOOTBALL

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

No cakewalk in Hanoi

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas mainstay Matthew Wright said yesterday he’s not expecting a cakewalk to the final in men’s 5x5 basketball at the Hanoi SEA Games because every opposing team has only one thing in mind – to...
Sports
fbtw
Medal haul starts for Philippines as SEA Games opening ceremonies loom

Medal haul starts for Philippines as SEA Games opening ceremonies loom

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Team Philippines is beginning to reap the efforts of its preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games with medals already...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles foil Maroons&rsquo; comeback try, force do-or-die Game 3

Eagles foil Maroons’ comeback try, force do-or-die Game 3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles spoiled the UP Fighting Maroons’ quest to end their UAAP Season 86 finals series on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Vietnam rolls out SEA Games red carpet for Team Philippines

Vietnam rolls out SEA Games red carpet for Team Philippines

18 hours ago
Host Vietnam formally received the entire Philippine delegation during the Team Welcome Ceremony on Wednesday along with the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines wins SEA Games medals in kurash, kick boxing ahead of opening ceremonies

Philippines wins SEA Games medals in kurash, kick boxing ahead of opening ceremonies

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
The Philippine kurash and Kickboxing teams added more medals to the country's total in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ex-Mapua champion coach Joel Banal bares Cardinals' keys to ending NCAA title drought

Ex-Mapua champion coach Joel Banal bares Cardinals' keys to ending NCAA title drought

By Rick Olivares | 37 minutes ago
Prior to the finals, Mapua head coach Randy Alcantara spoke to his old coach, former Cardinals star and title-winning mentor...
Sports
fbtw
Uy flounders with 2nd 74, but makes WAPT golf cut

Uy flounders with 2nd 74, but makes WAPT golf cut

By Jan Veran | 48 minutes ago
Daniella Uy stumbled in a frontside finish and ended up with a second straight 74 as she fell by six strokes off solo leader...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies maul Warriors sans Morant to extend series

Grizzlies maul Warriors sans Morant to extend series

1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies stayed alive in the NBA Western Conference semifinals with a 134-95 drubbing of the Golden State W...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games gold medal favorite Hidilyn Diaz wary of opponents

SEA Games gold medal favorite Hidilyn Diaz wary of opponents

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Diaz, who will compete in the women's 55kg category on May 20, said that she does not count any of her opponents out as there...
Sports
fbtw
PBA 3x3 headed to malls

PBA 3x3 headed to malls

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
From the traditional playing arenas, the PBA 3x3 is shifting to a new setting with malls hosting its Third Conference ho...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with