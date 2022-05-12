Stajcic says fatigue, crowd contributed to Filipinas' loss to hosts Vietnam in SEA Games clash

The Filipinas could not come out on top of Group A in their preliminary matches in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after bowing to hosts and defending champs Vietnam on Wednesday at Cam Pha stadiumq

HANOI — Going up against a high-caliber squad like Vietnam in women's football will require a lot of things going your way to come out victorious.

And unfortunately for the Philippine women's national football team the odds were a bit stacked against them in their Group A clash in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at Cam Pha stadium on Wednesday.

Not only were more than 16,000 fans present in the stand to cheer for their opponents, the schedule also put the Filipinas at a slight disadvantage.

"Maybe we had a little bit of fatigue, and you know getting nervous playing in front of such a big crowd," Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic said after the match.

Unlike the Filipinas, the Vietnamese were on fresher legs as it was their first match of the biennial meet after clashes with Indonesia were scratched off owing to the latter's withdrawal.

Just a day of rest in between their opener against Cambodia and their fixture against the defending champions had to take some kind of toll on the Filipina booters.

Still, despite going down 1-2 and finishing with only three points in their group, Stajcic thinks there's a lot of positives going for the Filipinas.

"But you know, I thought at the beginning we were the better team. I thought, at the end of the day we were the better team," said Stajcic.

"In the last 10, 20 minutes, I thought we were the better team again than they were," he added.

The game story also seemed to support this as well as the Filipinas were the ones to take an early 1-0 lead after Tahnai Annis got past the keeper in the 15th minute.

But lapses later in the game resulted in two goals for the hosts, which helped them get back in front.

Regardless, the Filipinas were able to keep themselves dangerous until the final whistle where time ran out to score the equalizer.

The Philippines now plays the waiting game as it hopes for a Vietnam win or draw against Cambodia in their clash on Saturday to proceed to the semifinals.

The country is looking for its first podium finish in the biennial meet.