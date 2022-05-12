^

PBA 3x3 headed to malls

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 12:13pm
The standalone three-a-side league seeks a successful end to its maiden season before going regional and bigger for Season 2.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – From the traditional playing arenas, the PBA 3x3 is shifting to a new setting with malls hosting its Third Conference hostilities.

First up will be the kickoff leg of the season-ending conference slated May 21-22 at Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon, the first stop of the planned mall circuits.

“We will be bringing the PBA 3x3 to the malls in the Third Conference,” PBA 3x3 chairman Richard Bachmann told The STAR. “This is the league’s way of bringing the games closer to basketball fans.”

According to commissioner Willie Marcial, the pro league has partnered with Robinsons for this endeavor.

The PBA 3x3 played the first two conferences of its inaugural season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City and Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Initially, the half-court matches were played in a closed-stadium setup but when the health situation improved and quarantine restrictions eased up, spectators were eventually allowed in.

“We are expecting more teams next season,” said Bachmann.

The PBA 3x3’s grand plans center around holding separate tournaments in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao leading up to a national championship.

