Vietnam rolls out SEA Games red carpet for Team Philippines

HANOI — Host Vietnam formally received the entire Philippine delegation during the Team Welcome Ceremony on Wednesday along with the 10 other nations set to compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.

Commissioner Ramon Fernandez of the Philippine Sports Commission led Team Philippines during the warm reception by the host country signaling that all 11 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have already settled for the Games in the Vietnamese capital.

“Host Vietnam has been taking care of the preparations, competitions, and the activities surrounding the SEA Games pretty well,” said Fernandez, the Team Philippines chef de mission.

“So far, everything’s been going on smoothly,” added Fernandez, who was accompanied by Philippine Olympic Committee general manager Dinah Remolacio, PSC Public Communications Office head Emmalyn Bamba, and CDM assistant Liza Ner.

The Philippine flag was likewise raised during the ceremony at the My Dinh Stadium, fluttering proudly alongside the flags of the other participating countries. It was announced that over 8,000 athletes, coaches, and officials will be actively joining the ongoing Games until the closing ceremonies on May 23.

The parade of nations and opening rites are scheduled on Thursday, formally kicking off the Vietnam version of the biennial sportsfest last hosted and won by the Philippines in 2019.

The nation’s participation in the multi-sports meet has been funded by the PSC, the government arm in sports, to fuel the title-retention bid of the 980-strong delegation, including 641 athletes from 38 sports.

Team Philippines captured the overall title when it hosted the Games in 2019 where Filipino athletes collected 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals from 56 sports.