^

Sports

Vietnam rolls out SEA Games red carpet for Team Philippines

Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 8:21pm
Vietnam rolls out SEA Games red carpet for Team Philippines
Commissioner Ramon Fernandez of the Philippine Sports Commission (right)
PSC

HANOI — Host Vietnam formally received the entire Philippine delegation during the Team Welcome Ceremony on Wednesday along with the 10 other nations set to compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.

Commissioner Ramon Fernandez of the Philippine Sports Commission led Team Philippines during the warm reception by the host country signaling that all 11 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have already settled for the Games in the Vietnamese capital.

“Host Vietnam has been taking care of the preparations, competitions, and the activities surrounding the SEA Games pretty well,” said Fernandez, the Team Philippines chef de mission.

“So far, everything’s been going on smoothly,” added Fernandez, who was accompanied by Philippine Olympic Committee general manager Dinah Remolacio, PSC Public Communications Office head Emmalyn Bamba, and CDM assistant Liza Ner.

The Philippine flag was likewise raised during the ceremony at the My Dinh Stadium, fluttering proudly alongside the flags of the other participating countries. It was announced that over 8,000 athletes, coaches, and officials will be actively joining the ongoing Games until the closing ceremonies on May 23.

The parade of nations and opening rites are scheduled on Thursday, formally kicking off the Vietnam version of the biennial sportsfest last hosted and won by the Philippines in 2019.

The nation’s participation in the multi-sports meet has been funded by the PSC, the government arm in sports, to fuel the title-retention bid of the 980-strong delegation, including 641 athletes from 38 sports.

Team Philippines captured the overall title when it hosted the Games in 2019 where Filipino athletes collected 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals from 56 sports.

RAMON FERNANDEZ

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Butler takes over as Heat burn sorry Sixers

Butler takes over as Heat burn sorry Sixers

10 hours ago
Jimmy Butler scored 23 points as the Miami Heat thrashed the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-85, to seize control of their NBA Eastern...
Sports
fbtw
UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is a shining example for following your dreams

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is a shining example for following your dreams

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Ring Girl Brittney Palmer is more than a pretty face.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons go for kill, dream crown

Maroons go for kill, dream crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
A win away from a dream crown, University of the Philippines presses its drive, going for the jugular versus beleaguered rival...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines' pencak silat SEA Games gold medalist motivated by ailing father

Philippines' pencak silat SEA Games gold medalist motivated by ailing father

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A native of Kalibo, Aklan, Padios said that her gold — an improvement from her silver medal finish in Manila back...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo&rsquo;s Kouame formally named UAAP's best cager

Ateneo’s Kouame formally named UAAP's best cager

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Ateneo slotman Ange Kouame was crowned as the UAAP Season 84 Most Valuable Player.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pencak Silat athlete wins Philippines&rsquo; 1st SEA Games gold in Vietnam

Pencak Silat athlete wins Philippines’ 1st SEA Games gold in Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Francine Padios, who won silver in the 2019 edition in Manila, edged Indonesia's Puspa Arum Sari in the Women's SENI (Artistic)...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals U-23 suffer first defeat, fall to Myanmar in 5-goal battle

Azkals U-23 suffer first defeat, fall to Myanmar in 5-goal battle

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After going into halftime with a 2-1 lead thanks to a Jovin Bedic brace, the Filipino booters conceded two goals in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic champions to trailblazers: 5 athletes to watch in SEA Games

Olympic champions to trailblazers: 5 athletes to watch in SEA Games

1 day ago
AFP Sport looks at five athletes who could steal the show when the Games begin on Thursday.
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games to light up Hanoi after COVID-19 delay

SEA Games to light up Hanoi after COVID-19 delay

1 day ago
The Southeast Asian Games open in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Thursday after a six-month COVID-19 delay with Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas ready to put up 'good fight' vs defending champs Vietnam

Filipinas ready to put up 'good fight' vs defending champs Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Philippines women's national football team are bracing for a tough challenge in their next game in the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines assured of 3 bronzes, 1 silver in SEA Games

Philippines assured of 3 bronzes, 1 silver in SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Team Philippines had an optimistic start to its campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here in Vietnam, even before the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with