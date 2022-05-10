Azkals U-23 suffer first defeat, fall to Myanmar in 5-goal battle

Jovin Bedic's brace was not enough to pull the Azkals U-23 to victory against Myanmar in the Southeast Asian Games Group Stage on Tuesday

HANOI — The Azkals Under-23 absorbed their first setback in the 31st Southeast Asian Games against Myanmar, losing 2-3 in their Group A group stage match at the Viet Tri Stadium on Tuesday.

After going into halftime with a 2-1 lead thanks to a Jovin Bedic brace, the Filipino booters conceded two goals in the second half to give away the three points.

Myanmar held the advantage early when Win Naing Tun found the back of the net at the two minute mark of the game.

But Bedic equalized off a corner to level the score at 1-1 after 34 minutes of play.

He then scored the second of his two goals of the day just four minutes after when he cooly converted on a penalty kick.

But two lapses in the 51st and 53rd minutes that ended with goals for Lwin Moe Aung and Soe Moe Kyaw of Myanmar shifted control of the match.

Still, the young Azkals remained dangerous as they had multiple chances to equalize anew.

The biggest opportunity came for Fidel Tacardon in the 80th minute when he was able to head the ball off of a set piece.

But Tacardon couldn't get the angle right as the ball veered to the side of the post.

Myanmar thus leapfrogs to the top of the standings in Group A with six points. The Philippines remains in joint second with four points.