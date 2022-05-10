^

Ateneo's Kouame, UP's Tamayo set to win UAAP MVP, rookie plums

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 6:02pm
Ateneo's Kouame, UP's Tamayo set to win UAAP MVP, rookie plums
Ange Kouame is set to be named UAAP MVP of Season 84
HANOI (Updated 7:33 p.m.) — The Ateneo Blue Eagles' Ange Kouame is expected to be named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for UAAP Season 84, the first player from the Katipunan-based squad to win the top individual award since 2015.

According to the statistical points as of Game One of the Finals, Kouame led all players with 71.118 statistical points (SPs), with DLSU's Justine Baltazar with 63.67 SPs as his closest rival.

With the Green Archers' season already done, Kouame is likely to bag the accolade.

Meanwhile, Carl Tamayo of the UP Fighting Maroons is poised to cop Rookie of the Year honors — the first for the Diliman-based team since Juan Gomez de Liano in 2017.

Tamayo has a huge factor for the Maroons to reach the finals where they currently lead Ateneo, 1-0, in a best-of-three series.

For the Mythical 5, Kouame will be joined by Baltazar, UP's Carl Tamayo and Zavier Lucero, and DLSU's Michael Phillips.

Awards will be given on Wednesday before Game Two of the finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

--

Correction: A previous version of this story had UP's Ricci Rivero and Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa as members of the Mythical 5 instead of Carl Tamayo and DLSU's Michael Phillips.

