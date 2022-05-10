Vietnam opens SEA Games to spectators

Athletes from different countries march during the closing ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the athletics stadium in Clark, north of Manila on December 11, 2019.

HANOI – The venues of competitions during the 31st Southeast Asian Games will be made open to spectators here in Vietnam to cheer for their favorite teams and athletes, according to the Philippines’ chef de mission Ramon Fernandez.

Fernandez bared the news after attending the first chef de mission meeting at the Hyatt Regency in West Hanoi where all 11 delegate heads from the participating nations met up.

"The host country will open the venues to fans and spectators as long as they strictly follow health and safety protocols," Fernandez said.

All competition venues, except for football, will not be charging any fees to enter from the opening ceremonies of the biennial event on Thursday until its closing on May 23.

Football became an exception as the hosts are expecting a "large volume of spectators".

Still, with the threat of COVID-19 remaining, Fernandez pushed for the safety of athletes which hosts Vietnam assured.

"Vietnam organizers assured that health protocols will be in place by wearing masks and the strict implementation of social distancing," he said.

Team Philippines is looking to retain its overall championship after winning the crown in 2019 when the biennial games were held in Manila.

A bulk of the Filipino contingent arrives here in Hanoi later today.