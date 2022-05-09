Report: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to win back-to-back MVPs

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in action against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

HANOI — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is set to be named the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second straight year, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Monday.

Posting norms of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game, Jokic has made it four years in a row of an international player winning the league's biggest plum.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was also back-to-back MVPs during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

The 27-year-old Serbian star helped Denver make the playoffs even without co-stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., who were sidelined with injuries.

Per Wojnarowski, a formal announcement of Jokic's win is expected to be made this week.