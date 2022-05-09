^

Sports

Report: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to win back-to-back MVPs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 11:28pm
Report: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to win back-to-back MVPs
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in action against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

HANOI — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is set to be named the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second straight year, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Monday.

Posting norms of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game, Jokic has made it four years in a row of an international player winning the league's biggest plum.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was also back-to-back MVPs during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

The 27-year-old Serbian star helped Denver make the playoffs even without co-stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., who were sidelined with injuries.

Per Wojnarowski, a formal announcement of Jokic's win is expected to be made this week.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
On verge of monumental collapse, Eagles look to turn things around vs Maroons

On verge of monumental collapse, Eagles look to turn things around vs Maroons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Reigning UAAP king Ateneo has taken a colossal blow, nursing a rare dent that may lead to an unexpected collapse of its once...
Sports
fbtw
Chot wary of Bolden

Chot wary of Bolden

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
Gilas coach Chot Reyes admitted yesterday he’s worried about Indonesia’s naturalized import Marques Bolden and...
Sports
fbtw

Way out for Slaughter

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
There is a way out for 7-foot center Greg Slaughter to pull away from NorthPort, the team that holds his signing rights in the PBA, but it will take a five-year sit-out for him to become an unrestricted free ag...
Sports
fbtw
Ricci Rivero says UP has to 'really want it more' to end UAAP title drought

Ricci Rivero says UP has to 'really want it more' to end UAAP title drought

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Though now only one win away from ending a decades-long title drought for the Diliman squad, Rivero and the team are far from...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Avaricio at Malarayat

All eyes on Avaricio at Malarayat

23 hours ago
A fired-up Chanelle Avaricio gears up for another crack at a Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown after scoring back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippines assured of 3 bronzes, 1 silver in SEA Games

Philippines assured of 3 bronzes, 1 silver in SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 35 minutes ago
Team Philippines had an optimistic start to its campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here in Vietnam, even before the...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas pummel Cambodia to open SEA Games football bid

Filipinas pummel Cambodia to open SEA Games football bid

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After a slow start in the opening 45 minutes, the Filipinas ramped up the offense in the second half — netting...
Sports
fbtw
Bulk of Philippine SEA Games delegates to arrive in Vietnam Tuesday

Bulk of Philippine SEA Games delegates to arrive in Vietnam Tuesday

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
While some have already flown in, especially those whose events are set to begin early, most of the athletes, coaches and...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina racer Bustamante scores points in W Series debut weekend

Filipina racer Bustamante scores points in W Series debut weekend

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Filipina racing sensation Bianca Bustamante barged into the points column in her first-ever race weekend for W Series in Miami...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers cool down Heat to tie series

Sixers cool down Heat to tie series

11 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers won a second straight game at home, 116-108, to level their Eastern Conference series with Miami at...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with