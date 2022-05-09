Philippines assured of 3 bronzes, 1 silver in SEA Games

The Philippines scores against Thailand in men's beach handball at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam on Monday

HANOI — Team Philippines had an optimistic start to its campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here in Vietnam, even before the competition officially kicks off with the opening ceremonies on Thursday.

This as multiple medals have already been assured for the Filipino contingent in kickboxing and beach handball.

Former ONE featherweight world champion Honorio Banario and Emmanuel Cantores both clinched at least a bronze medal in the men's low kick -71kg and -60kg categories, respectively, after winning their quarterfinal matches Monday.

Banario defeated Indonesia's Tanoi Yermias Yahones while Cantores bested Kamarrudin Ain of Malaysia.

They join their teammate Jean Claude Saclag, who is also assured of a medal in the men's low kick -63kg.

Elsewhere, the Philippine men's national beach handball team is assured of at least the silver medal after a 2-1 win over Thailand in a penalty shootout also on Monday.

The nationals thus moved a step higher compared to their bronze in the 2019 edition of the games.

In the medal tally, Malaysia is currently leading the pack with six medals — four of which are golds.

Hosts Vietnam have three (two silvers and a bronze) while Singapore also has a silver.