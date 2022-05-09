^

Sports

Philippines assured of 3 bronzes, 1 silver in SEA Games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 11:02pm
Philippines assured of 3 bronzes, 1 silver in SEA Games
The Philippines scores against Thailand in men's beach handball at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam on Monday
VNA / Quy Trung

HANOI — Team Philippines had an optimistic start to its campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here in Vietnam, even before the competition officially kicks off with the opening ceremonies on Thursday.

This as multiple medals have already been assured for the Filipino contingent in kickboxing and beach handball.

Former ONE featherweight world champion Honorio Banario and Emmanuel Cantores both clinched at least a bronze medal in the men's low kick -71kg and -60kg categories, respectively, after winning their quarterfinal matches Monday.

Banario defeated Indonesia's Tanoi Yermias Yahones while Cantores bested Kamarrudin Ain of Malaysia.

They join their teammate Jean Claude Saclag, who is also assured of a medal in the men's low kick -63kg.

Elsewhere, the Philippine men's national beach handball team is assured of at least the silver medal after a 2-1 win over Thailand in a penalty shootout also on Monday.

The nationals thus moved a step higher compared to their bronze in the 2019 edition of the games.

In the medal tally, Malaysia is currently leading the pack with six medals — four of which are golds.

Hosts Vietnam have three (two silvers and a bronze) while Singapore also has a silver.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
On verge of monumental collapse, Eagles look to turn things around vs Maroons

On verge of monumental collapse, Eagles look to turn things around vs Maroons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Reigning UAAP king Ateneo has taken a colossal blow, nursing a rare dent that may lead to an unexpected collapse of its once...
Sports
fbtw
Chot wary of Bolden

Chot wary of Bolden

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
Gilas coach Chot Reyes admitted yesterday he’s worried about Indonesia’s naturalized import Marques Bolden and...
Sports
fbtw

Way out for Slaughter

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
There is a way out for 7-foot center Greg Slaughter to pull away from NorthPort, the team that holds his signing rights in the PBA, but it will take a five-year sit-out for him to become an unrestricted free ag...
Sports
fbtw
Ricci Rivero says UP has to 'really want it more' to end UAAP title drought

Ricci Rivero says UP has to 'really want it more' to end UAAP title drought

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Though now only one win away from ending a decades-long title drought for the Diliman squad, Rivero and the team are far from...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Avaricio at Malarayat

All eyes on Avaricio at Malarayat

23 hours ago
A fired-up Chanelle Avaricio gears up for another crack at a Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown after scoring back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Report: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to win back-to-back MVPs

Report: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to win back-to-back MVPs

By Luisa Morales | 9 minutes ago
Posting norms of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game, Jokic has made it four years in a row of an international...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas pummel Cambodia to open SEA Games football bid

Filipinas pummel Cambodia to open SEA Games football bid

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After a slow start in the opening 45 minutes, the Filipinas ramped up the offense in the second half — netting...
Sports
fbtw
Bulk of Philippine SEA Games delegates to arrive in Vietnam Tuesday

Bulk of Philippine SEA Games delegates to arrive in Vietnam Tuesday

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
While some have already flown in, especially those whose events are set to begin early, most of the athletes, coaches and...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina racer Bustamante scores points in W Series debut weekend

Filipina racer Bustamante scores points in W Series debut weekend

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Filipina racing sensation Bianca Bustamante barged into the points column in her first-ever race weekend for W Series in Miami...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers cool down Heat to tie series

Sixers cool down Heat to tie series

11 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers won a second straight game at home, 116-108, to level their Eastern Conference series with Miami at...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with