Bulk of Philippine SEA Games delegates to arrive in Vietnam Tuesday

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 1:17pm
A woman rides past banners for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 4, 2022, before the start of the multi-sport event on May 12.
NHAC NGUYEN / AFP

HANOI — A large group of Team Philippines delegates are due to arrive in Vietnam on Tuesday ahead of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

While some have already flown in, especially those whose events are set to begin early, most of the athletes, coaches and officials will be coming in two days before the opening ceremonies on May 12.

Among those landing on Tuesday are gymnast darling Carlos Yulo and the men's and women's volleyball team headlined by the likes of Alyssa Valdez, Aby Marano and Jaja Santiago.

Almost 200 members of the delegation will be arriving with teams from other sports like badminton, bodybuilding, fencing, table tennis, tennis, athletics and Wushu.

Meanwhile, another wave comes in on Wednesday with the bulk of track and field athletes and officials including EJ Obiena, athletes from esports, billiards, bowling, cycling, golf, jiu jitsu and swimming included.

The Philippines is looking to defend its overall title in the SEA Games after winning the 2019 edition held in Manila.

The opening ceremonies will happen at the My Dinh National Stadium here with Obiena to lead the Philippine contingent as flag  bearer.

