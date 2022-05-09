Filipina racer Bustamante scores points in W Series debut weekend

Bianca Bustamante of the Philippines and W Series Academy (9) drives during race 2 of W Series Round 1 at Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

HANOI — Filipina racing sensation Bianca Bustamante barged into the points column in her first-ever race weekend for W Series in Miami following a ninth-place finish in the first race on Saturday (Sunday morning, Manila time).

Despite starting the race from P17 at the tailend of the 18-driver grid, Bustamante was able to fashion her way into the Top 10.

The 17-year-old actually crossed the finish line in the first race as P11 but moved up into the points due to time penalities faced by other drivers.

It gave Bustamante two points in the championship race in her first drive of the season for the W Series Academy team.

It is worth noting that Bustamante finished second among rookies in that first race.

And despite finishing 14th in Race 2 which meant she did not garner any points, Bustamante was able to test her mettle early against teammate Juju Noda and outqualified her both times.

W Series defending world champion Jamie Chadwick won both races with Jenner Racing to get a quick jump on the early driver standings.

Chadwick has 50 points, more than double of Nerea Marti who stands at second with 23 points.

Bustamante, for her part, is 11th among the 18 drivers for the championship with her two markers.

Round 2 of the W Series season is in Barcelona happening from May 20-21.