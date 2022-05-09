Ricci Rivero says UP has to 'really want it more' to end UAAP title drought

HANOI — The UP Fighting Maroons are the closest they have been to a UAAP men's basketball title since 1986, after beating defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game One of the finals, 81-74, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

But knowing who they're up against and how they've been starting their games, graduating UP gunner Ricci Rivero isn't letting his guard down even for a moment.

Related Stories Maroons shut Eagles down in OT to draw first blood

Though now only one win away from ending a decades-long title drought for the Diliman squad, Rivero and the team are far from complacent.

"For me, I don't wanna think about if you're up by one game or not... During the games, we're down," said Rivero after Game One.

"It has to come from us na to really want it more, more than the other team for us to be able to get the win," he added.

In the finals, UP was down late, 60-68, but strung together a massive 10-2 run to tie the game at 70-all at the end of regulation and force overtime.

But it'll be hard to always keep mounting runs and coming back from big deficits, especially if they slack off because of their 1-0 series lead.

"Kasi [being 1-0] doesn't give us the confidence like legit confidence na, okay we're up by one [game], we're gonna win this. It's not gonna really matter," said Rivero.

"For me, minsan nagiging hindrace pa siya dun sa gagawin namin na dapat. So for me, gusto ko isipin as 0-0 ulit kami after this," he continued.

Game Two tips off on Wednesday as the Maroons look to bring UP's first championship in this millennium while the Blue Eagles hope to keep their four-peat dreams alive and force a winner-take-all Game Three.