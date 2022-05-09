^

Sports

Ricci Rivero says UP has to 'really want it more' to end UAAP title drought

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 12:40pm
Ricci Rivero says UP has to 'really want it more' to end UAAP title drought
Ricci Rivero
UAAP

HANOI — The UP Fighting Maroons are the closest they have been to a UAAP men's basketball title since 1986, after beating defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game One of the finals, 81-74, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

But knowing who they're up against and how they've been starting their games, graduating UP gunner Ricci Rivero isn't letting his guard down even for a moment.

Though now only one win away from ending a decades-long title drought for the Diliman squad, Rivero and the team are far from complacent.

"For me, I don't wanna think about if you're up by one game or not... During the games, we're down," said Rivero after Game One.

"It has to come from us na to really want it more, more than the other team for us to be able to get the win," he added.

In the finals, UP was down late, 60-68, but strung together a massive 10-2 run to tie the game at 70-all at the end of regulation and force overtime.

But it'll be hard to always keep mounting runs and coming back from big deficits, especially if they slack off because of their 1-0 series lead.

"Kasi [being 1-0] doesn't give us the confidence like legit confidence na, okay we're up by one [game], we're gonna win this. It's not gonna really matter," said Rivero.

"For me, minsan nagiging hindrace pa siya dun sa gagawin namin na dapat. So for me, gusto ko isipin as 0-0 ulit kami after this," he continued.

Game Two tips off on Wednesday as the Maroons look to bring UP's first championship in this millennium while the Blue Eagles hope to keep their four-peat dreams alive and force a winner-take-all Game Three.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chot wary of Bolden

Chot wary of Bolden

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas coach Chot Reyes admitted yesterday he’s worried about Indonesia’s naturalized import Marques Bolden and...
Sports
fbtw

Way out for Slaughter

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
There is a way out for 7-foot center Greg Slaughter to pull away from NorthPort, the team that holds his signing rights in the PBA, but it will take a five-year sit-out for him to become an unrestricted free ag...
Sports
fbtw
'Really good chance' Morant out for Game 4 vs Warriors, says Grizzlies coach

'Really good chance' Morant out for Game 4 vs Warriors, says Grizzlies coach

4 hours ago
Memphis star guard Ja Morant has a strong possibility of missing Monday's fourth game (Tuesday, Manila time) of the team's...
Sports
fbtw
Suns' Paul angry after Dallas fan harasses family

Suns' Paul angry after Dallas fan harasses family

3 hours ago
Chris Paul had more on his mind Sunday night (Monday, Manila time) than his Phoenix Suns' NBA playoff loss to the Dallas...
Sports
fbtw
One down, one to go

One down, one to go

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
University of the Philippines clamped down on reigning champion Ateneo last night to come from behind and pull off an incredible...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Azkals U23 dominate Timor-Leste in SEA Games opener

Azkals U23 dominate Timor-Leste in SEA Games opener

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Four different Filipino booters found the back of the net to take all three points in their Group A preliminary round co...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine golfers face uphill battle in SEA Games

Philippine golfers face uphill battle in SEA Games

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
While LK Go has the experience, and Mafy Singson and Rianne Malixi the fire of the youth, the Filipina golfers face an uphill...
Sports
fbtw
Under-23 Azkals eye early win vs Timor Leste in SEA Games bid

Under-23 Azkals eye early win vs Timor Leste in SEA Games bid

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
The Philippine Under-23 squad sets out to give the Filipino contingent in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam a strong...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena, June Mar Fajardo banner Gilas Pilipinas in SEA Games

Kiefer Ravena, June Mar Fajardo banner Gilas Pilipinas in SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
A PBA-laden Gilas Pilipinas squad is headed to the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi later this month seeking to claim their...
Sports
fbtw
Eala seeks to end long SEA Games women's tennis spell

Eala seeks to end long SEA Games women's tennis spell

By Jan Veran | 4 days ago
The spotlight on Alex Eala should be bright enough to pierce through the thick layer obscuring the title chase in women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi toughens up for SEA Games golf battle

Malixi toughens up for SEA Games golf battle

By Jan Veran | 4 days ago
Rianne Malixi takes a one-day break before diving back into a workout routine again, seeking to gain competitive edge when...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with