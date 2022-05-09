Sibol responds to backlash on League of Legends representatives WPE

MANILA, Philippines — With the 2021 Southeast Asian Games days away, the country's national esports team Sibol has issued a statement informing the community that they are aware of current allegations against one of the country's representatives in the biennial meet.

Though the statement name neither the representatives nor the event they are competing in, League of Legends bets West Point Esport (WPE) has been under fire the past few weeks for allegations of misconduct and for allegedly violating Sibol’s qualifier rules of having more than the designated number of people in the playing area.

Alpha Esports talent "Jerem" initially posted on Facebook Sibol’s the rule of having only the five players in the playing area with coaches only allowed during the drafting phase. He then posted a livestream with an alleged member of WPE who admits that the team used a separate Discord server to continue discussing even after the drafting phase.

During Sibol’s media day last May 3 wherein players were given their uniforms, the team's group photo drew comments from the local League of Legends community calling for the disqualification of WPE from the League of Legends event.

"Sibol management has been made aware of the allegations against some of our representatives. Rest assured that we are looking into the matter in order determine the correct course of action." Sibol said in its statement.

It added: "Team Sibol abides by the spirit of honour in competition. As such we will do what is necessary to protect the values of sportsmanship, integrity and fair play in representing the country."

The Philippines was drawn in group A with Thailand and Singapore. The esports event will start on May 13.