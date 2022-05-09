^

Sports

Sibol responds to backlash on League of Legends representatives WPE

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 10:49am
Sibol responds to backlash on League of Legends representatives WPE

MANILA, Philippines — With the 2021 Southeast Asian Games days away, the country's national esports team Sibol has issued a statement informing the community that they are aware of current allegations against one of the country's representatives in the biennial meet.

Though the statement name neither the representatives nor the event they are competing in, League of Legends bets West Point Esport (WPE) has been under fire the past few weeks for allegations of misconduct and for allegedly violating Sibol’s qualifier rules of having more than the designated number of people in the playing area.

Alpha Esports talent "Jerem" initially posted on Facebook Sibol’s the rule of having only the five players in the playing area with coaches only allowed during the drafting phase. He then posted a livestream with an alleged member of WPE who admits that the team used a separate Discord server to continue discussing even after the drafting phase.

During Sibol’s media day last May 3 wherein players were given their uniforms, the team's group photo drew comments from the local League of Legends community calling for the disqualification of WPE from the League of Legends event.

"Sibol management has been made aware of the allegations against some of our representatives. Rest assured that we are looking into the matter in order determine the correct course of action." Sibol said in its statement.

It added: "Team Sibol abides by the spirit of honour in competition. As such we will do what is necessary to protect the values of sportsmanship, integrity and fair play in representing the country."

The Philippines was drawn in group A with Thailand and Singapore. The esports event will start on May 13.

ESPORTS

SEA GAMES

SIBOL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chot wary of Bolden

Chot wary of Bolden

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Gilas coach Chot Reyes admitted yesterday he’s worried about Indonesia’s naturalized import Marques Bolden and...
Sports
fbtw

Way out for Slaughter

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
There is a way out for 7-foot center Greg Slaughter to pull away from NorthPort, the team that holds his signing rights in the PBA, but it will take a five-year sit-out for him to become an unrestricted free ag...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies coach &lsquo;yanks&rsquo; Poole

Grizzlies coach ‘yanks’ Poole

12 hours ago
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins called out Golden State’s Jordan Poole for “yanking” Ja Morant’s knee...
Sports
fbtw
Knights book finals seat; Lions stay alive

Knights book finals seat; Lions stay alive

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Rhenz Abando provided the spark and Fran Yu put on the finishing touches as Letran survived an upset-conscious University...
Sports
fbtw
'Really good chance' Morant out for Game 4 vs Warriors, says Grizzlies coach

'Really good chance' Morant out for Game 4 vs Warriors, says Grizzlies coach

2 hours ago
Memphis star guard Ja Morant has a strong possibility of missing Monday's fourth game (Tuesday, Manila time) of the team's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipina racer Bustamante scores points in W Series debut weekend

Filipina racer Bustamante scores points in W Series debut weekend

By Luisa Morales | 2 minutes ago
Filipina racing sensation Bianca Bustamante barged into the points column in her first-ever race weekend for W Series in Miami...
Sports
fbtw
Ricci Rivero says UP has to 'really want it more' to end UAAP title drought

Ricci Rivero says UP has to 'really want it more' to end UAAP title drought

By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
Though now only one win away from ending a decades-long title drought for the Diliman squad, Rivero and the team are far from...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers cool down Heat to tie series

Sixers cool down Heat to tie series

1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers won a second straight game at home, 116-108, to level their Eastern Conference series with Miami at...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol responds to backlash on League of Legends representatives WPE

Sibol responds to backlash on League of Legends representatives WPE

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The country's national esports team Sibol has issued a statement informing the community that they are aware of current allegations...
Sports
fbtw
Suns' Paul angry after Dallas fan harasses family

Suns' Paul angry after Dallas fan harasses family

2 hours ago
Chris Paul had more on his mind Sunday night (Monday, Manila time) than his Phoenix Suns' NBA playoff loss to the Dallas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with