^

Sports

Team Philippines SEAG chief Fernandez hails promising start 

Philstar.com
May 7, 2022 | 1:17pm
Team Philippines SEAG chief Fernandez hails promising startÂ 
Southeast Asian Games chef-de-mission Ramon Fernandez
pna.gov.ph

HANOI — Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Ramon Fernandez praised the men’s football and handball teams for a job well done in their opening matches, victories that will uplift the confidence of Filipino athletes in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.

“Buena mano. We’re off to a good start. It’s a good sign for the entire Philippine delegation,” said Fernandez, the Team Philippines chef de mission.

The Filipino booters were fearless in attacking Timor Leste for a 4-0 win at the start of men’s football at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho while the men’s handball squad likewise began its campaign with aplomb, pulling off an 18-16, 18-16 upset of Thailand at Tuan Chau Island in Quang Nihn province.

The men’s national football team took a one-day break before facing host Vietnam on Sunday in a crucial tiff that could determine their odds of progressing to the semifinals.

Grabbing a bronze medal in the 2019 SEAG, the Filipino beach handball athletes seek a second consecutive victory as they tackle host Vietnam, the defending champions, on Saturday.

“We’re going up against the host country. Let’s hope and pray that we will be able to sustain what we have started,” said Fernandez.

The PSC shelled out P232 million to fund the entire participation of the 908-strong Philippine delegation, including 641 athletes gearing up to corner a large chunk of the gold medals at stake in 38 of the 40 sports in the SEA Games program.

There are no Filipino entries in petanque and Chinese/elephant chess or xianggi.

The PSC staff were likewise on hand to provide assistance and have begun distributing the allowances of the athletes and coaches.

“As chef de mission, I will make sure that every athlete will be taken care of for them to perform at their best,” said Fernandez.

The national kickboxing team, hoping to seize four gold medals at the most, will open its campaign on Sunday while teams from women’s football, kurash/judo, rowing and diving have already settled after arriving on Friday.

The main wave of Filipino athletes, coaches and officials are expected to check in on Tuesday right after the national elections on Monday.

PSC

RAMON FERNANDEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Way out for Slaughter

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
There is a way out for 7-foot center Greg Slaughter to pull away from NorthPort, the team that holds his signing rights in the PBA, but it will take a five-year sit-out for him to become an unrestricted free ag...
Sports
fbtw

Team Philippines strikes in football, handball

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippines got off to a triumphant start on two fronts in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam yesterday.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines' top powerlifter calls for financial help with World Games bid in peril

Philippines' top powerlifter calls for financial help with World Games bid in peril

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Reboton, 29, is currently in Pampanga training for her stint in the World Games — the highest multi-sport event...
Sports
fbtw

Hangzhou Asian Games postponed, Youth Games scrapped

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Racing to contain its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, China has postponed indefinitely this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou and canceled the Asian Youth Games in Shantou.
Sports
fbtw
Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo
play

Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Instead of coming in their respective teams' colors or uniforms, they were unified in one objective: making a stand for the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Team Philippines SEAG chief Fernandez hails promising start&nbsp;

Team Philippines SEAG chief Fernandez hails promising start 

21 minutes ago
Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Ramon Fernandez praised the men’s football and handball teams for a job well...
Sports
fbtw

Villamar, Gabuat resume rivalry

13 hours ago
Kyle Cyd Villamar has grabbed the No. 1 seeding from erstwhile top bet Thomas Gabuat following his breakthrough run in Maranding last week and ahead of the Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental stop of the PPS-PEPP...
Sports
fbtw

Mediation and diplomacy

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
No less than five meetings and 25 hours of discussion with each side separately and in plenary was enough to bring both sides together.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine handball squad gets back at rival Thailand in SEA Games opener

Philippine handball squad gets back at rival Thailand in SEA Games opener

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Filipinos avenged their 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Thais, who ended up with a silver medal against the former’s...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine golfers face uphill battle in SEA Games

Philippine golfers face uphill battle in SEA Games

By Jan Veran | 22 hours ago
While LK Go has the experience, and Mafy Singson and Rianne Malixi the fire of the youth, the Filipina golfers face an uphill...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with