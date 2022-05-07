Maroons reach finals

La Salle’s Deschon Winston tries to defy the defense of UP’s Zavier Lucero with two other Maroons in Joel Cagulangan, left, and Harold Alarcon looking on in their knockout duel last night at the MOA Arena.

Tamayo, pals beat archers at crunch time

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines arranged a Battle of Katipunan finale with reigning champion Ateneo, fashioning out a come-from-behind 78-74 win over La Salle in UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball do-or-die semifinal at the Mall of Asia Arena last night.

Carl Tamayo went supernova in the clutch, firing 12 of his 19 points in the fourth period as the Fighting Maroons erased a 14-point deficit to barge into their second UAAP finals appearance in the last three seasons.

Tamayo’s heroics included scoring the team’s last seven points highlighted by an and-one go-ahead basket in the last 21.4 seconds as No. 2 UP uncorked a massive 22-4 finishing kick to flip a 56-70 deficit in the last seven minutes.

Maodo Diouf (14), Harold Alarcon (14) and Ricci Rivero (12) chipped in solid help in their endgame juggernaut as the Fighting Maroons bounced back from their 83-80 loss to the Archers Wednesday.

And, thus, UP arranged a repeat of its 2018 title duel with Ateneo, with the Fighting Maroons trying to end their 36-year title drought.

Game One of the best-of-three titular showdown is tomorrow.

“We did not give up. We overcame adversity. Everybody just made the decision that whatever happens, we’ll never give up,” said UP coach Goldwin Monteverde, who’s marching to the finals only in his first year of coaching in the UAAP seniors play.

“Ever since nahawakan ako ni coach Goldwin (since NU high school days), never kami tinuruan bumitaw,” noted Tamayo, who also drained the game-sealing free throws on top of his 10 rebounds and four steals.

Still reeling from a tough loss in Game 1, UP started flat and stared at an early 12-point deficit before slightly closing the gap, 39-44, at the break.