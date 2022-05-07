^

Sports

Gilas not taking SEAG foes for granted

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
May 7, 2022 | 12:00am
Chot Reyes.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes doesn’t see an easy route to a 14th consecutive Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball title with vastly-improved challengers like Indonesia preparing an ambush in Vietnam.

“We’re very seriously looking at the competition,” Reyes said in an interview on CNN Philippines yesterday.

The Rajko Toroman-coached Indonesia, for one, is parading former NBA player Marques Bolden as naturalized player and should be a handful to Reyes’ hybrid crew of veterans and youngsters.

“He’s an ex-NBA player, who played for the Cavaliers for a bit. He’s 6-foot-11, long, shot blocker and athletic, and that’s going to be a problem. Indonesia will pose a very big threat to us,” Reyes noted.

The seasoned mentor is similarly on the lookout for host Vietnam, the bronze medalist in 2019 in Manila, and Thailand, the runner-up three years ago.

“Vietnam, with four Viet-American players, is going to be a problem and Thailand has always been tough. So we’re not taking anyone for granted,” he said.

“We’re not even thinking of the past and the history; we only focus on the teams we’re playing come May 16,” he added.

Reyes tapped PBA stalwarts June Mar Fajardo, Mo Tautuaa, RR Pogoy, Kevin Alas, Troy Rosario, Kib Montalbo, Isaac Go and Matthew Wright, Japan-based Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and cadets Will Navarro and Francis Lopez for this endeavor. Tautuaa is the designated naturalized player.

Reyes said they will spend the next 10 days prior to the tournament tipoff to develop into a more cohesive unit.

